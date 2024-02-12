What Is Lemon Zest And How Do You Use It?

There are tons of good reasons to keep fresh lemons around. Whether it's making a quick pitcher of some simple homemade lemonade or a citrusy batch of lemon herb shrimp, this bright and shiny yellow fruit can work wonders on everything from refreshing drinks to a wide range of delicious meals. And while many people know a few ways to take advantage of a lemon slice's juicy interior, there's an equally beneficial resource right there on its outer skin that's often tragically neglected by home cooks: The mighty lemon peel. I'm here on a mission to change that and convince you that lemon peels are absolutely worth using on a regular basis.

Lemon zest is the outermost skin of raw lemon peels. The peel of the lemon is gently grated with a microplane (also referred to as a zester) which shreds the lemon skin into thin strands of zest. Try and be mindful of how deep you're grating — you really just want the thin yellow skin that's on the outermost surface of the lemon. If you go any deeper, you'll burrow into the pith, which is the white flesh between the yellow peel and the fruit. The problem here is that the pith has a bitterness that's not exactly appetizing, so it's best avoided. Instead, focus on grating only the topmost layer of the lemon skin — the yellowest part of the peel. Read on for some ideas to get you started.