The 9 Best Aldi Spices You Shouldn't Pass Up

Aldi is a store best known for almost exclusively selling private-label products that can help you cut costs on your grocery bills. From convenient frozen appetizers to freezer finds costing less than $5 and beyond, Aldi has everything that other stores have — and in many cases, the chain's products are even better than the originals they seek to duplicate. But one thing that's often overlooked when it comes to getting high-quality products for a bargain is Aldi spices.

The spices you'll find at Aldi may be a little more limited than other large grocery stores, but they are as good as any name brand — and they'll cost a fraction of the price you'll pay elsewhere. Whether you're looking for the spices every beginner chef should stock up on or need some seasoning mixes for ultimate flavoring with minimal effort, you'll find what you're looking for. I should know, since I've been shopping at Aldi for quite some time now and have frequently used their spices. After spending more than 15 years in the food industry and about three decades crafting meals at home for my friends and family, I feel confident saying I know good seasoning when I use it.

But which options are the absolute best Aldi spices you shouldn't pass up? Today, I'll share my nine top picks that you'll want in your spice cabinet at all times. Let's get into it.