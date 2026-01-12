The 9 Best Aldi Spices You Shouldn't Pass Up
Aldi is a store best known for almost exclusively selling private-label products that can help you cut costs on your grocery bills. From convenient frozen appetizers to freezer finds costing less than $5 and beyond, Aldi has everything that other stores have — and in many cases, the chain's products are even better than the originals they seek to duplicate. But one thing that's often overlooked when it comes to getting high-quality products for a bargain is Aldi spices.
The spices you'll find at Aldi may be a little more limited than other large grocery stores, but they are as good as any name brand — and they'll cost a fraction of the price you'll pay elsewhere. Whether you're looking for the spices every beginner chef should stock up on or need some seasoning mixes for ultimate flavoring with minimal effort, you'll find what you're looking for. I should know, since I've been shopping at Aldi for quite some time now and have frequently used their spices. After spending more than 15 years in the food industry and about three decades crafting meals at home for my friends and family, I feel confident saying I know good seasoning when I use it.
But which options are the absolute best Aldi spices you shouldn't pass up? Today, I'll share my nine top picks that you'll want in your spice cabinet at all times. Let's get into it.
Stonemill Chili Powder
While I adore heat in my foods, I can't stand anything that's pure spice with no flavor. Thankfully, the Stonemill Chili Powder offers plenty of complex flavor alongside its moderate heat level. From the moment you get the seal off the bottle, the rich, earthy aromas of the chili peppers reach your nose. This is a great indicator of what to expect from the flavor, which is predominantly earthy with a moderate amount of spice, accented with very subtle savory and sweet notes. If you're paying attention, you'll also detect a smokiness that's easy to miss.
Chili powder is a must-have in your pantry, and this option from Aldi is just as high quality as larger name brands you'll find in other grocery stores — but at a fraction of the cost, of course. And, keep in mind that chili powder can be used in a lot more than classic American chili. Add a pinch of this spice to your morning scrambled eggs to liven them up, or use it on sauteed vegetables for a more layered flavor profile. Tacos, chicken enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas, three-bean soup, and chicken marinade are all excellent places to put this seasoning to good use.
Stonemill Crushed Red Pepper
If you're looking for an easy way to add some heat to your dishes but don't want the intense earthiness of chili powder to accompany it, make sure you have this Stonemill Crushed Red Pepper in your pantry. Although there's still a moderate amount of earthiness, the flavor (and scent) is a bit sharper and more pungent than alternatives. There's a bite to these crushed red peppers that's accompanied by smoky undertones and faint fruity notes. Plus, crushed red pepper works to add immediate heat to a dish, whereas powders need to be fully incorporated to work.
One of my favorite ways to use this crushed red pepper is to sprinkle a little bit on my pizza. It helps add depth and balances nicely with the sweetness of tomato sauce. This is also a crucial ingredient in my family's Southern gumbo recipe, where a few dashes add a bit of heat to the dominant savoriness of the meal. Other great ideas include adding it to ranch dip, shaking a bit into your skillet cornbread before baking, or incorporating it into a hearty Italian meat sauce.
Stonemill Oregano Leaves
Oregano is a spice cabinet essential, and the Stonemill Oregano Leaves are a great option that'll cost you next to nothing. I always grab two or three bottles when I stock up because I use them so often. The oregano has a deep, earthy scent with a distinct, pungent quality I find very appealing. There are also some faint bitter tones interspersed with a mild peppery kick and hints of something almost fruity — but not quite. I like how strong the flavor profile is with this specific oregano, so a little can go a long way.
Italian and Mediterranean foods use a lot of oregano leaves. So, if you're making roasted lamb, spaghetti, eggplant Parmesan, or souvlaki, you'll definitely want to have some on hand. But, that's far from the only food you can use it on — in fact, oregano is my personal most-used herb. I recommend adding a little oregano to your fried pork chops with salt, pepper, garlic, and onion powder because the earthiness pairs beautifully with the meat. Also consider sprinkling a little bit in a cucumber salad to enhance the fresh vegetables.
Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning
I always keep a few pre-made seasoning mixes on hand, and the Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning has become a recent favorite of mine. The blend includes a buttery powder combined with salt, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, and parsley. This unique combination is very rich and bold, with a complex combination of earthiness, sweetness, tanginess, and creaminess that I can't get enough of. The scent is also heavenly, providing a predominant butter smell paired with mild earthy tones and faint tangy notes.
I really love the Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning blend on chicken breasts or chicken wings, where it works to enhance the savoriness of the lighter-flavored meat. But, I've even used this on hamburgers, where it makes them taste more moist and extra delicious — especially when cooked on an outdoor grill. Other ways to get great use out of this spice mix include using it on potatoes, pork chops, or even sauteed mushrooms. Once you give this one a shot, you'll want to keep this stocked at all times.
Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning: Asiago Cheese
There are several options in the Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning line, including a jalapeño variety and a standard version. But my favorite is this asiago cheese option by far. With this blend, you get a robust milky flavor with mild tang from the asiago cheese. It's then paired with the intensely aromatic, complex, earthy, nutty, savory, and salty flavors of everything bagel seasoning — and trust me when I say this makes for a perfect combination. Since the aroma of my food means so much to me, I really appreciate how fantastic this smells and how it lends that scent to the food it's used on.
Obviously, you can sprinkle this Stonemill blend on a bagel. But it's also fantastic on avocado toast, cottage cheese, or buttery biscuits for the first meal of the day. Don't feel like you have to keep this Aldi spice relegated to breakfast, however. I really like to use this on roasted vegetables or baked chicken to create flavor depth. You could also consider using it on popcorn, fried eggs, or even garden salads. Since it goes so well with everything, this seasoning mix allows you to really get the creative juices flowing.
Simply Nature Organic Garlic Powder
Garlic powder is a proud member of what we call in my house, "The Four" — a group of four seasonings that I teach my children belong on just about everything. In case you're wondering, the other three spices are salt, pepper, and onion powder. Keeping this in mind, we go through a lot of garlic powder in my house, which is why I'm really thankful to have discovered the Simply Nature Organic Garlic Powder.
There are two reasons I chose this option over others: price and quality. Like all the other spices on this list, this organic garlic powder is significantly cheaper than similar name-brand alternatives. Plus, it has a beautiful, pungent tanginess to it that adds a lot of flavor to the food you use it on.
I really do believe that garlic powder can be added to almost anything. Use it in potato soup or on fettuccini Alfredo. Sprinkle some on chicken, pork, steak, hamburgers, or any meat at all, really. Additionally, I enjoy adding a touch of garlic powder to my tomato sandwiches or avocado toast to give them a bit of zing.
Stonemill Lemon Pepper Seasoning
The first thing you'll notice when you pull the protective seal off this Stonemill Lemon Pepper Seasoning is the bright citrusy aroma that's just so pleasant. In fact, I spilled a bit when I was using it and the scent is so strong that it lingered in my trash can long after I'd swept the remnants inside — and that's definitely something I'm not complaining about. That bright citrus may be singular in scent, but for taste, it's perfectly balanced by a peppery kick. If this lemon pepper isn't already in your cooking arsenal, I highly recommend grabbing a bottle or two. Not only is it a versatile seasoning mix, but this specific brand from Aldi has the most robust taste I've found.
Not sure what to use lemon pepper on? My very first suggestion would be to either use it to make bright, buttery chicken wings or tangy chicken breast. I also really like adding this Aldi spice to sliced yellow squash and zucchini because I find it gives it a nice zest without overwhelming the vegetable's natural earthiness. Oh, and you can't go wrong with putting this lemon pepper on grilled salmon or even baked tilapia. Trust me on this one.
Stonemill Ground Cinnamon
Cinnamon may not belong in "The Four," but I go through a whole lot of it regardless. However, I've found through previous experimentation that many store-brand cinnamon products tend to be less flavorful or potent compared to the bigger-name brands. So, I was really excited a few months ago when I discovered that wasn't the case at all with the Stonemill Ground Cinnamon. Not only does it smell delightfully warm and woody, but it has a robust taste of earth and spice. Tinged through this dominant flavor is a hint of what I can only describe as tasting like what the forest smells like as the first rays of sunshine hit the damp earth on a bright morning — and those faint notes are just as pleasant as they sound.
Growing up, my favorite way to use cinnamon was on cinnamon and sugar toast. Sometimes, I still indulge in this treat and share it with my own children. However, the strong profile of Stonemill Ground Cinnamon works well for boiled apples or rice pudding. I also suggest using it on dishes like French toast, oatmeal, churros, or cinnamon rolls. Not only should you not pass this Aldi spice up, but I strongly suggest purchasing two bottles because there's just so much you can use it on.
Stonemill Cajun Seasoning
I may be the outlier here, but I always make sure to have Cajun seasoning in stock because I use it on a lot of different dishes. I find that it's an easy way to enhance or alter the flavor profile of a recipe to make it feel brand new. Plus, it's used in some of my favorite foods (like hearty jambalaya). From the first time I used it, I was very pleased with Stonemill Cajun Seasoning. It's created from a blend of spices that include salt, garlic, onion, paprika, black pepper, red pepper, oregano, and thyme. Together, this creates a savory and spicy combination with distinct sweet notes that work well on a wide range of dishes.
If you're worried about this seasoning being too spicy, don't fret. The Stonemill Cajun Seasoning has only a very light spice, especially when compared to similar seasonings. It definitely leans heavier into the sweetness, instead. That being said, it's still an excellent choice for all the dishes you would normally use it on. I particularly enjoy it on fried potatoes, grilled chicken, and seafood boils. Oh, and definitely try it on buttered corn on the cob because the two together create an unrivaled melt-in-your-mouth flavor.
How I decided which Aldi spices were not to be passed up
Aldi spices were chosen for inclusion in this list based on (1) their availability at my local Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey, and (2) whether I had used them previously. Of the spices available, only those I had both previously used and felt confident suggesting were included. Each one was tried on various foods over the last few months, and re-verified after this current purchase using simple items like bagels, boiled eggs, grits, rice, etc. Recommended spices were determined to be of high quality based on their flavor, balance, potency, and aroma.
I'm uniquely qualified to make this recommendation, primarily based on 15 years of experience in the food industry, during which I cross-trained in bakeries and hot food preparation. Also contributing to my experience are approximately three decades of cooking at home, extensive consumption of spices, and prior work creating Daily Meal ranking or recommendation articles. Although personal preference played a role in this article, I aimed to be as unbiased about product quality as possible.