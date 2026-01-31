9 Spicy Aldi Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

Everyone has their favorite snacks. Maybe you're a big fan of treating yourself to the sweetness of any one of the ever-growing line of Hostess Donettes flavors, or perhaps you prefer the jiggly, low-calorie appeal of Jell-O flavors. You might even have a strong preference towards the sweet and smoky crisp bites of BBQ potato chips. Unless you're anything like me, in which case you probably prefer the heat and bite of spicy snacks when you're feeling a bit peckish. In my home, we keep an assortment of spicy snacks available, which I personally tend to pair with complementary non-spicy flavored snacks to keep things balanced. And my favorite place to shop for these hot goodies is Aldi.

Aldi is a discount grocer known best for offering private-label products almost exclusively. Since it focuses its offerings on private labels, it's able to keep the costs of its products down. This ends up saving me money, which is always greatly appreciated. Of course, not every Aldi spicy snack is amazing. In fact, some are barely palatable. So how do you know which is which without sampling every one of them and potentially wasting your hard-earned money on things you don't enjoy? That's where I come in. You can skip the trial and error because I've taken care of that for you. Using my food industry experience and other relevant qualifications, I taste-tested nine spicy Aldi snacks before ranking them from worst to best.