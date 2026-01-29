9 Greek Aldi Foods You'll Wish You Found Sooner
Greece is a beautiful mountainous country that gracefully blends ancient ruins, modern amenities, stunning islands, and jaw-dropping coastlines. The cuisine of this Mediterranean reflects this, paired with remnants of the Ottoman Empire, offering dishes made from a wealth of fresh ingredients, fragrant herbs, slow-grilled meats, and simple but robust flavors. But you don't have to travel to the Mediterranean to experience the mouth-watering flavors of Greek cuisine — in fact, you can find quite a few fantastic Greek foods at Aldi.
Aldi is a private label retailer focused on providing high-quality foods at the lowest possible price point, and it has a wealth of international foods available, with Greek cuisine taking its place alongside products from Italian, Mexican, and German cuisines. That said, stepping into an Aldi with the intent of experiencing Greek cuisine can feel a little daunting if you're not sure what to look for. Thankfully, this is a cuisine I'm intimately familiar with. I spent much of my life with a Greek step-father who was also a world-renowned chef, who trained me how to cook (and appreciate) his ancestral foods as one of the very first steps in my food industry career.
There are several foods that stand out amongst Aldi's offerings. I vetted these diverse options using online reviews with a touch of my own personal experiences. If you weren't already familiar with these nine Greek foods, you'll wish you found them sooner.
1. Specially Selected Honey Vanilla Indulgent Greek Yogurt
Greek Yogurt is different to ordinary yogurt because it's a strained variety that's thicker and tangier. It also happens to be much higher in protein, making it a solid choice for those looking to up their daily intakes. The Specially Selected Honey Vanilla Indulgent Greek Yogurt is a delicious option featuring notes of honey and vanilla amidst the tangy overtones.
One enthusiastic Facebook user praised it, saying, "This is by far the best Greek Yogurt I've ever tasted. It's not for everyday, but as a treat or dessert? It's like crème brûlée." A dessert-like sweet treat that also contains seven grams of protein per serving? It's every health-conscious person's dream. The Aldi Reviewer blog also had only positive things to say about the Greek yogurt, writing, "It has the classic thick texture of Greek yogurt, although perhaps not as paste-y as some Greek yogurts I've had. The initial taste was tangy, and as I ate it, left an aftertaste of honey and vanilla."
You can enjoy this yogurt plain, or make it more filling by adding your favorite fruit and granola. Berries are an especially good complement to this product's flavor profile, making blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries excellent options.
2. Specially Selected Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
The Specially Selected Greek Vinaigrette Dressing has a tangy and slightly fruity flavor profile base, thanks to the red wine vinegar it contains. Over this base is layered a heavy bite of garlic and the earthiness of fresh herbs. Some customers recommend that this dressing makes a wonderful pasta salad. Consider adding your favorite al dente pasta, halved cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and cubes of feta cheese to a bowl alongside about a quarter cup of this Greek dressing. You can add your favorite proteins, if desired, with Italian meats like salami or prosciutto pairing especially well with this combination.
Some reviewers enthuse that this whole line of Aldi dressings is top tier, with the Greek Vinaigrette being a top pick alongside the house, garlic, and three-cheese options, with Reddit commenters saying things like "Greek Vinaigrette is next level." With such high praise and a diverse range of uses, this is an item that should be on everyone's shopping list. A Mediterranean pasta salad is a good option, but don't limit yourself if you're not a fan. You can also use this vinaigrette dressing on a range of salads or as a seasoning for meats like grilled chicken.
3. Park Street Deli Spinach Parmesan Tzatziki with Pretzels Snack Pack
Greek cuisine offers some delicious dishes, and tzatziki is one of my favorites. I use it generously on everything from gyros and pita bread to crackers and omelets. A yogurt-based dish, traditionally crafted with dill, olive oil, garlic, and cucumbers, the best tzatziki is homemade. However, it isn't always practical to craft a batch of this dip or topping when the craving strikes, so I've often turned to trying store-bought options, which, all too often, disappoint. That's definitely not the case with this Park Street Deli Tzatziki with Pretzels Snack Pack, which blends traditional flavors with the nutty taste of Parmesan and earthy notes of spinach. It is, by far, my favorite Park Street Deli snack.
I'm not alone in this favoritism, either. Some shoppers say that, while they were hesitant to try it at first, this dip is actually very good. They describe it as being similar to spinach artichoke dip, which I can vaguely see. A Facebook post heaps praise upon this Greek Aldi food, saying, "This tzatziki and pretzel snack pack is heavenly. Note to self to get more."
4. Park Street Deli Cucumber Dill Tzatziki Dip
This is another Aldi tzatziki, this time more traditional, fully embracing the dill and cucumber flavors one would commonly find in Greece. While the Park Street Deli snack pack option is great for snacking, it's quite limited in its singular use — but if you're looking for a great store-bought tzatziki that you can use in various ways, this Park Street Deli Cucumber Dill Tzatziki Dip is here to fill that void.
Again, I can offer a small bit of personal insight. There are plenty of brands selling tzatziki out there, but I find this dip to be very authentic, with a bright cucumber taste laced with earthy notes and tangy undertones. Although I wouldn't go so far as to say it's as good as homemade, it is the best store-bought tzatziki dip I've had (and that says a lot, since I can be quite picky with Greek foods). I'm far from alone in my praise of this dip. Plenty of customers call this dip excellent, with some noting that this dip is great for weight loss, citing how delicious and versatile it is.
5. Park Street Deli Greek Feta Salad
The Park Street Deli Greek Feta Salad is a ready-to-eat meal or snack option that contains Kalamata olives, green olives, and cubes of feta cheese in a special Greek marinade of rich herbs and spices. The great part about this is that you can either eat it alone, as-is, or incorporate it into larger recipes. For example, one suggestion is to mix this Greek feta salad with red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and arugula before serving it over branzino. You might also consider pairing this salad with fresh spinach leaves and grape tomato halves for a slightly more filling dish that still embraces the style of Mediterranean cuisine.
This product isn't only versatile, but also delicious. Replying to someone who was curious to try it, one Reddit commenter said, "I'm a fan of it. My husband gets annoyed if I don't share, so it must not be too bad." Of course, you don't have to share if you feel like keeping the whole thing to yourself!
6. Emporium Selection Traditional Feta Cheese Block
Among Greek foods, you're likely familiar with feta cheese. It's a salty, tangy cheese that's traditionally made from a combination of goat's and sheep's milk. Although this Emporium Selection Traditional Feta Cheese Block is labeled as "traditional," it's actually made from cow's milk so it isn't quite the same. Still, this cheese earned a positive review in my ranking of nine Emporium Selection cheeses, and has also been touted as an award-winning Aldi cheese that you really should try.
If these praises weren't enough, customers praise this cheese too. One Reddit commenter wrote, "The block feta and feta crumbles are both good. I've been having it for weeks with my Balkan breakfast." There are many ways to make good use of this feta cheese block. Consider using it in a Greek salad, or slice some very thin to add to an omelet. I've personally enjoyed adding some to a chickpea salad or including it in a baked pasta dish for an extra robust hit of sharp, tangy flavor.
7. Park Street Deli Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas are a staple of Greek cuisine, especially on the numerous Greek islands like Chios, Crete, Santorini, Mykonos, or Corfu. They're also pretty good for you, primarily being a source of carbohydrates but also offering a decent amount of fiber and a good amount of protein per serving. This Park Street Deli Chickpea Salad harnesses the flavors of Greek cuisine in a convenient, ready-to-eat package that also includes edamame beans, cranberries, carrots, and bell pepper. Italian seasonings add a robust layer of earthiness with slight peppery undertones that many people have commended as delicious.
One TikTok reviewer could really smell the seasoning on this chickpea salad, saying that it smelled amazing. After trying it, they said it was really good and gave it an almost perfect rating. The Aldi Reviewer blog gave more detailed praise on what makes this chickpea salad so good, writing, "It has a good blend of flavors that works well. The chickpeas and cranberries are soft, while the edamame beans add some firmer texture."
8. Specially Selected Assorted Baklava
Baklava is one of my own favorite desserts. Originally hailing from Middle Eastern cultures, the dessert became integrated into Greek cuisine during the extensive Ottoman rule. Thin layers of phyllo dough and various nuts are soaked in syrup or (more traditionally) honey, with faint hints of warm spices.
My Papou used to make this for me and my sister when he would visit, using an old family recipe he'd brought with him from Greece. Having been spoiled on this delicious homemade baklava, I haven't found a store-bought version I enjoy — until I came across this Specially Selected Assorted Baklava. It isn't quite as good as my Papou's, but it is the best store-bought version I've had. It's sweet and nutty with delicate starchy notes and hints of spice that all merge together beautifully.
I'm not the only one to heap praise upon the Specially Selected Assorted Baklava. Others have also called this packaged baklava surprisingly authentic and akin to the ones they sampled when visiting the Middle East. On a Facebook post, one commenter said, "As someone who married an Armenian man whose grandma makes this — it's the best packaged kind you'll find."
9. Specially Selected Kalamata Pitted Olives
These Specially Selected Kalamata Pitted Olives are one of the most authentic Greek Aldi foods you'll find, being a cultural staple imported directly from Greece itself. If you're not already familiar with these, they're a far cry from the rounded black and green olives you'll commonly find in America. Instead, these have a softer, meatier texture and an almond-esque shape with a deep purple coloring. Kalamata olives have a very bold flavor profile with a sharp tang. They're frequently eaten in Greek cuisine for snacks, in salads, and as an ingredient in various dishes.
If you're not yet sold on the idea of Kalamata olives, you should know that this specific Aldi brand of them receives a lot of online approval. One YouTube reviewer gave the olives (which they ate straight out of the jar) a perfect rating of 10 out of 10, while the Snarkle Sauce blog highlighted how happy they were about the natural ingredients used in this product, saying, "These turned out to be pretty decent olives. I'd describe the flavor as mild and earthy, with a slight twang."