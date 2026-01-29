The Aldi Meal Bowls I'll Never Try Again

It's no secret that I do a lot of my weekly grocery shopping at Aldi. It's where I stock up on some of the best Aldi spices, and it's also the place that offers my favorite Emporium Selection cheeses. If I can purchase it at Aldi instead of another grocery store, I will, because it significantly cuts down on my food costs. Usually, the products I find at this discount retailer are fantastic. Occasionally, items I may already be iffy about turn out to be unpalatable, so I end up forgoing them in favor of name-brand options at higher price points. The worst is when something seems fantastic in theory but falls short of expectations; this recently happened to me.

When I first spotted the Whole and Simple meal bowls at my local Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey, I was pretty excited. I adore Southwestern and Mediterranean-style foods, and that was exactly what this brand offered at the time. The bowls appeared to be convenient, contained healthy ingredients, and were affordable. It seemed like I had hit the jackpot — until I tried them. Did I manage to finish the bowls so I didn't waste anything? Yes. Would I eat them again? Absolutely not.