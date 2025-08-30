6 Aldi Pre-Packaged Bakery Treats You Should Get (And 3 You Shouldn't)

Aldi is a discount grocery store that focuses on private label products — and the chain has a significant section of bakery items that you could stock up on at a discount. Previously, we did a ranking of fresh Aldi bakery items. But those are far from the only things offered by this retailer. At the end of the bakery section, you can also usually find a large selection of pre-packaged bakery treats that are more shelf-stable than their fresh counterparts. But, unfortunately, not all of these treats are worth your hard-earned money. Some are a serious let-down, instead.

Thankfully, you don't have to go through a lot of trial and error to discover which items are amazing and which are far from it. I was given the opportunity to taste test nine Aldi pre-packaged bakery treats and report back on whether you should or shouldn't get them. Each item was ranked solely on taste. To make my determinations, I used a combination of my 15 years of food industry experience and previous experience creating ranking articles for The Daily Meal. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover your new favorite Aldi boxed sweet treats (and which items to avoid at all costs)? Let's get into it.