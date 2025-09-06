10 Aldi Boxed Side Dishes That Are Cheap And You Should Always Have On Hand

You've had a long, busy day, and it's not over yet. You still need to make supper for the family, clean up, help the children with their homework, and a slew of other things. Although there's no helping the other things on your daily to-do list, Aldi can help making supper easier. While there are plenty of fantastic Aldi dupes that are better than name brands, there's one type of product that deserves more credit — boxed side dishes.

Boxed side dishes are simple, cheap, and easy to make. Most of them only require adding water, butter, or milk with seasoning to taste. They cook fast, too, so they can be ready as quickly as those hot dogs or pre-formed hamburger patties you grabbed to nix the temptation of ordering takeout. But, like most things, not every boxed side dish you'll find at Aldi is worth the money you pay. Just a few stand out among the rest as the highest quality, most affordable options that you'll want to keep stocked in your pantry.

Oh, and if you're not familiar with the private retailer already, be sure to check out Daily Meal's informative beginner's Aldi shopping guide before you head to the store. Now, ready to discover the 10 cheap Aldi boxed side dishes you should always have on hand? Let's get into it.