10 Aldi Boxed Side Dishes That Are Cheap And You Should Always Have On Hand
You've had a long, busy day, and it's not over yet. You still need to make supper for the family, clean up, help the children with their homework, and a slew of other things. Although there's no helping the other things on your daily to-do list, Aldi can help making supper easier. While there are plenty of fantastic Aldi dupes that are better than name brands, there's one type of product that deserves more credit — boxed side dishes.
Boxed side dishes are simple, cheap, and easy to make. Most of them only require adding water, butter, or milk with seasoning to taste. They cook fast, too, so they can be ready as quickly as those hot dogs or pre-formed hamburger patties you grabbed to nix the temptation of ordering takeout. But, like most things, not every boxed side dish you'll find at Aldi is worth the money you pay. Just a few stand out among the rest as the highest quality, most affordable options that you'll want to keep stocked in your pantry.
Oh, and if you're not familiar with the private retailer already, be sure to check out Daily Meal's informative beginner's Aldi shopping guide before you head to the store. Now, ready to discover the 10 cheap Aldi boxed side dishes you should always have on hand? Let's get into it.
Chef's Cupboard Au Gratin
This Chef's Cupboard Au Gratin features thinly sliced 100% Idaho potatoes in a rich cheddar cheese sauce and costs only $1.29 per box. Each box should be enough to feed four to six people as a side dish, but this versatile potato option can also be used in casseroles; if so, make sure to use two boxes instead of just one.
Making this au gratin is a little more involved than creating other Aldi boxed side dishes on this list, but it's well worth the extra effort. You'll need water, butter, and a little bit of milk. Combine everything in a saucepan on the stove, then add to a pan before baking for about half an hour. The whole process should take less than 45 minutes.
These potatoes pair well with savory sliced ham, green beans, and a warm, buttered roll for the perfect meal. Or, opt instead to serve them with baked chicken breast and a side salad to counteract the heaviness of the side dish.
Reggano Ranch and Bacon Pasta Salad Kit
Aldi's Reggano Ranch and Bacon Pasta Salad Kit features pasta, peas, carrots, bacon, and a ranch seasoning mix that's light and refreshing yet surprisingly filling. Best of all, you can get enough servings for about four people for only $1.19. This can be a boon for larger families, too, since two boxes can serve up to eight people for less than $3.
Making this requires only cooking the pasta and mixing the included seasoning packet with mayonnaise. If you're facing a time crunch, there are even directions printed on the box for making the pasta in the microwave.
It's easy to further customize this pasta salad. Just add in your favorite pre-cooked mix-ins at the end. For example, you could add a quarter cup of extra bacon and a handful of cheddar cheese. Another excellent option is to make a full meal using this pasta salad kit by adding your favorite lunch meat (chopped), a cup of tomatoes, and cheese to your liking.
Chef's Cupboard Chicken Stuffing
Stuffing is an underrated side dish that's wrongfully been solely assigned to major holiday meals. But, it doesn't have to be Thanksgiving or Christmas for you to take advantage of how delicious this Chef's Cupboard Chicken Stuffing is. Meant to serve six for only $1.05, this stuffing is made using real chicken broth for ultimate flavor.
To make this, all you need is water and a quarter stick of butter. Cook it on your stove and then fluff with a fork. Although this is where the directions stop, consider transferring to a glass baking dish — if you have time — and bake for about 20 minutes. This is ideal if you prefer a firmer, crisper chicken stuffing.
You can pair your stuffing with traditional sides like turkey, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Or, stray from the status quo by serving your chicken stuffing with grilled chicken, broccoli, and yellow rice.
Earthly Grains Roasted Vegetable and Chicken Long Grain & Wild Rice
Once you try this versatile, affordable rice boxed side, you'll want to keep it stocked at all times. The Earthly Grains Roasted Vegetable and Chicken Long Grain & Wild Rice mix features well-seasoned rice alongside tiny pieces of vegetables for only $2.19 a box.
Cooking this is as easy; just add the box's contents to boiling water and allow it to cook like other rice dishes. But the best part about rice dishes is that they're easy to customize. Feel free to add finely chopped broccoli, spinach, or pre-shredded chicken during the cooking process, or wait until the end and add a handful of crumbled bacon or a little bit of cheese.
Like other boxed side dishes on this list, it's easy to transform this wild rice mix into a full meal. You can also serve it alongside baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, and a spinach salad to complement the rice's flavor profile.
Chef's Cupboard Scalloped Potatoes
For only $1.29, the Chef's Cupboard Scalloped Potatoes feature thinly sliced 100% Idaho potatoes in a creamy sauce. The sauce combines cheddar and blue cheeses for a unique, slightly more pungent flavor than other boxed scalloped potatoes.
To craft these, you'll need water, butter, and milk. Combine everything together and pour it into a baking dish, then let it cook for about half an hour. Remember to allow the dish to stand for at least five minutes before eating, since scalloped potatoes will firm up as they cool — otherwise, you'll just end up with a soupy mess.
Consider pairing these scalloped potatoes with fried ham, spinach, and corn bread for a hearty meal. Or, turn this into a casserole base for something different. Just layer these in the bottom of a baking dish like normal before topping with ground beef, peas, and carrots. Layer cheddar cheese over the top and bake until everything is hot and the cheese is melted.
Reggano Classic Pasta Salad
This Reggano Classic Pasta Salad is a simple, no-frills recipe featuring pasta, a vegetable blend, and a seasoning mix inside the box. Although it usually costs $1.19, it's possible to find even better bargains for this Aldi boxed side dish. For example, as of late August 2025, at the Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey, these boxes are on sale for 29 cents. If you do find them for such a great deal, it's a good idea to stock up.
Making this couldn't be simpler. Just cook the pasta and then combine it with a little vegetable oil and the seasoning mix. If you feel like it, you can add some additional mix-ins, but it's not absolutely necessary thanks to the included vegetables and seasoning. Pair this classic pasta salad with burgers, pickles, and potato chips, or for something even quicker, chili cheese hot dogs and potato chips.
Earthly Grains New Orleans Style Dirty Rice
This Earthly Grains New Orleans Style Dirty Rice features seasoned rice, beans, and diced veggies for just $1.75. It's packed with Cajun-style seasoning for a savory side dish with a small kick of spice that's nicely balanced.
Making this meal is as easy as dumping the rice mix into boiling water and allowing it to cook. The box says to add meat to make it a meal, and this is an excellent idea. A few simple yet delicious meat options include ground beef, ground sausage, or shredded pork.
Of course, you don't have to make it a meal, since this works as a perfect side dish in many pairings. For example, serve alongside andouille sausage, fried okra, and cornbread for a Southern meal that's sure to make your mouth water. Or, opt for fried catfish, hushpuppies, and collard greens for something a little different when you have the time.
Earthly Grains Garlic & Herb Long Grain & Wild Rice
If you're looking for something a little more tame than dirty rice, consider Earthly Grains Garlic & Herb Long Grain & Wild Rice mix. It features a lighter, earthier flavor profile for just $2.19, but with the same "dump and cook" ease of the other rice mixes here.
There are a lot of rice dishes on this list of must-have Aldi boxed side dishes, and there's a good reason for it. Rice is so incredibly versatile that it can go with anything — it works perfectly for an entree or a side dish, whether with add-ins or on its own. Keeping several different rice options on hand can help keep meals interesting, filling, and nutritious.
For this specific rice dish, consider pairing it with your favorite grilled fish, sauteed asparagus, and buttered rolls as accompaniments. But, if you're not a fish person, just swap that out with grilled chicken for an equally delicious meal.
Earthly Grains New Orleans Style Red Beans and Rice
Homemade red beans and rice is a classic side dish you'll often find served with Southern and Cajun meals, and this New Orleans Style Red Beans and Rice from Earthly Grains is almost as good as a homemade version. Plus, it's much faster to make and only costs $1.75.
Again, you have a super-simple cooking method of adding the mix to hot water and allowing it to cook while stirring occasionally. This is wonderful because you don't have to stand over it and actively cook the entire time. Instead, you can focus on creating the other dishes in your meal.
This is yet another dish that works well served up with some andouille sausage and fried okra. However, not everyone enjoys Southern cuisine enough to eat it every night. If that's you, consider plain or Cajun-style chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, and field peas.
Simply Nature Organic Shells and White Cheddar
No list of boxed side dishes to have on hand would be complete without a macaroni and cheese option. Here, we have Simply Nature Organic Shells and White Cheddar, and the reason this one is so fantastic is that it's an organic option for less than two dollars — $1.75 to be exact. This fact makes it great for those who are eating more health-consciously, but still want to enjoy one of their favourite comfort foods on a budget.
To prepare, boil the macaroni and add the cheese sauce; it's as simple as that. Of course, if you want something extra cheesy, feel free to throw in a handful of your favorite organic shredded cheese just before serving.
Macaroni and cheese goes well with almost any protein and vegetable combination, but it's also fantastic in casseroles. Pair two boxes of these shells and white cheddar with a cup of shredded chicken, half a cup of bacon bits, a cup of field peas, and a cup of diced carrots, before topping with shredded organic cheddar cheese for a delicious meal in no time flat.