9 Aldi Emporium Selection Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

I don't know about you, but there are few foods I love more than cheese. It's such a versatile food that it can easily become a large portion of your diet. Eat it alone, with crackers, or as an ingredient in countless dishes and even desserts. Unfortunately, some of the best cheeses can end up being really expensive, which can put a damper on your cheesy creativity. But, one of Aldi's private labels has stepped up to fill the gap with specialty cheeses that are affordable enough for anyone to partake in. That private label is Emporium Selection, and if you haven't yet had a chance to give it a try, I can't recommend it enough.

When you look at the Aldi cheese section, you'll find a dozen or more offerings from Emporium Selection, so it can feel overwhelming deciding which one (or two) should be the first you try. Thankfully, I was given an opportunity to try nine diverse options from the brand and report my findings back here to take the guesswork out of your search. To create my ranking, I assessed the taste, texture, and smell of each cheese, using my food industry experience and other relevant qualifications to make my judgments. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Ready to discover the best Aldi Emporium Selection cheeses? Grab your shopping list and keep a pen handy. Let's get into it.