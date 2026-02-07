5 Best Fast Food Deals Of February 2026
It's already February. It may feel like Pumpkin Spice Season was just last week, but we're well into the time of year for heart shaped boxes full of chocolates and romantic dinners. As Valentine's Day rapidly approaches, some fast food restaurants are offering lovers of speedy eating ways to dine out and save money.
Not all the deals we've spotted are about spending time with your special someone. Don't forget that less than a week before Valentine's Day is Super Bowl Sunday. Instead of Cupid's Arrow, another inspiration for some of the fast food deals in the list below may be a tight spiral of the old pigskin to the heart.
Fast food restaurants have a lot of competition, meaning the savings must be worth choosing over the many other options. So whether your February is about love or football (or the weird Super Bowl ads, like this AI-generated Svedka ad with soulless dancers and a sexy robot), there is sure to be a deal here for you.
Qdoba's Valentine's Day BOGO
On Valentine's Day queso-loving couples can get a free entree when you buy an entree and a drink at QDOBA. While a true buy one, get one would probably include a second drink for your date, a free dish is still a good deal. If you haven't been in a while, make sure you plan ahead and peruse our ranking of the proteins the restaurant offers.
You have to be a Qdoba rewards member to take advantage of this deal. You can sign up on the chain's website or download the app. On February 14, simply scan your rewards QR code or input your phone number when paying and the Buy One (And A Drink), Get One (But Not A Drink) will automatically be redeemed. Be aware, however, that this deal does not work for quesadillas. It's too bad, though, because we find QDOBA's quesadilla to be a pretty solid fast food option.
Buffalo Wild Wings' 6 free wings
While the chicken wing chain might be a stretch to call fast food, it's still speedy and fried. Buffalo Wild Wings is well aware that Americans are projected to eat almost 1.5 billion chicken wings this year while watching the Super Bowl, according to the National Chicken Council. The chain is hoping to goose up that number even more by giving six free wings to those who order ahead of time. If members of the BWW rewards program spend $25 or more on their pre-order for the game, they get six free wings on their next visit.
B-Dubs is offering a second way to score free wings. If the game goes into overtime, then you can get six free wings if you dine-in or takeout between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, February 23. So if the game is tied at the end of 4 quarters, don't forget those wings in the afternoon on a workday 15 days later!
Starbucks' Free Coffee
The day after the Super Bowl, you may need a pick-me-up. That's why Starbucks is offering free coffee to its reward members on Monday, February 9. To get the free tall coffee, you need to buy another beverage of equal or greater value that isn't ready-to-drink or alcohol. The extra coffee may come in handy if you bought a few cases of the cheap but good Kirkland Signature lager (one of the best Costco Super Bowl finds) and drank a few too many while you were carried away in the excitement of the game.
For an extra bit of nostalgia, during the month of February, hot drinks will come in specially wrapped green paper cups with the original Starbucks logo. It's a fun retro look that might distract you if your team lost the day before. Just make sure you don't compound the rough morning by getting the spinach feta wrap, which we found to be the worst breakfast offering from the coffee chain.
Wendy's $1 Dave's Single
Those without a partner deserve deals too. That's why Wendy's is celebrating National Singles Awareness Day, February 15, with Dave's Singles for $1. The cheeseburger comes with a quarter-pound patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, and mayo. Depending on where you live, the burger usually costs over $5. To get this deal, you do have to purchase any other item through the Wendy's app. This means it may be hard to order any items off the Wendy's secret menu, sadly.
Finally, it pays to be alone. Couples may get to split rent, but can they get this deal? Well, yes, they can, actually. As long as they navigate to the digital offer tab on the app. Still, at least Wendy's is thinking about those without dates on Valentine's. And who knows, maybe if you head into Wendy's on National Singles Awareness Day, you'll meet another fast food-a-phile who loves a good deal looking for love.
Shake Shack's Deals on the True Love Shake
Shake Shack is offering two ways to save money on its new True Love Shake. On Valentine's Day, you can get two of these shakes for the price of one with the promo code SHARELOVE, perfect for a couple stopping by the fast food chain for a sweet treat. However, before Valentine's Day is Red Tuesday, February 10, which is known as the biggest breakup day of the year. For those who need it, you can get the shake for 50% off with the promo code SELFLOVE. Both options are available in-store or through the Shake Shack app.
The True Love Shake is vanilla frozen custard blended up with a strawberry puree. It's coated in a chocolate hardshell and topped with chocolate whipped cream and strawberry curls. The chocolate hardshell means you have to crack into it, and it gives the drink a bit of texture. Shakes like this are part of the reason Shake Shack was in the top 10 of our ranking of American fast food restaurants.