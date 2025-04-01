The Ultimate Ranking Of Qdoba's Protein Options
If you know me, you know I eat Qdoba once a week. It's an easy option for long work days, and they offer great menu additions to hit your protein targets after the gym. From the ease of ordering online to their exclusive menu options, this fast-food chain stays in my takeout rotation. Plus, free guac! However, I'm a basic girl and typically order the same thing every time. If you really need to know, it's a ground beef burrito. Like I said, basic. With this in mind, I figured — why not see what else Qdoba has to offer by checking out all of their protein options?
For this ranking, I tried all seven of Qdoba's proteins to see which options were worth it and which ones to avoid. From chicken varieties to brisket, shrimp to my ground beef go-to, I tried an array of mini bowls filled with Mexican goodies. I have to say, I found a new favorite. Read on to learn which Qdoba proteins are a must!
7. Grilled Adobo Chicken
If I find myself at Chipotle, I always order the chicken, but I realized during this taste test that I'd never tried the Grilled Adobo Chicken from Qdboa. And guess what? I never will again. Ick is the first word that came to mind.
I don't know where to begin with this chicken. Texturally, it was juicy and had a great mouthfeel, which gave me a lot of hope. It wasn't rubbery or chewy. However, there was no flavor. The chicken was super bland and had a weird aftertaste I simply couldn't place. I couldn't get past it. The best description I had is watery meat, and there were no amount of toppings that could cover that taste.
While I am a die-hard Qdoba fan, their Grilled Adobo Chicken failed this ranking. If you're heading to Qdboa, pass on this one. There's a way better poultry option on this list, and it promises greatness.
6. Grilled Steak
Just like the last place contender, Qdoba's Grilled Steak was another protein I hadn't tried. I was eager to see what chain Mexican beef would taste like, as it's one of my go-to proteins at my local taco joint. However, my expectations were way too high.
The steak wasn't wholly bad like the chicken, but it was dry, which meant the texture wasn't great. I'm a medium-rare girl — what can I say — and I know I'm not getting that kind of cooking from Qdoba, or any chain for that matter.
As far as flavor, it did have a light seasoning of some kind — salt and some kind of rub — but the taste was pretty bland and boring. After a few chews, it was gone.
There wasn't anything to write home about with this one. The toppings carried the Grilled Steak into sixth place, but that's not saying much.
5. Seasoned Ground Beef
Full disclosure, this protein option has always been my go-to at Qdoba, as Chipotle doesn't have this classic American taco night meat. I love an authentic Al Pastor taco, but sometimes, I just want to feel like a kid again. That means I need some seasoned ground beef, a crunchy taco shell from a box, and some toppings. Qdoba always comes the closest to that nostalgia.
Honestly, I'm not shocked the Seasoned Ground Beef placed the way it did. Regarding taste, there was good flavor on the meat and some spice that kicked in at the end. It was balanced and tastes way better than those packaged taco seasonings from the store. The ground beef itself was good, offering juicy bites without being too crispy or undercooked.
But this is the ultimate protein ranking, so compared to the top four, it was nothing notable or special. With no ick factors and a balanced flavor profile, it stands proudly in fifth place.
4. Pulled Pork
There's a taco place in the Boston area called Anna's Taqueria. It has some of the best Mexican food in the state, and it's the only taco joint around where I'll order pork. Qdoba's Pulled Pork options was no Anna's, but it was pretty good!
I am picky when it comes to pork, as I want to know about the quality and cooking process, but I have to say, Qdoba did a great job with this protein. It wasn't super moist, but it wasn't dry either. There were all different pieces sizes, and each piece offered a solid bite.
I enjoyed that these pieces were sans seasoning, allowing the natural flavors of the pork to shine. The pork had some salt, but for this one, it was really just about the meat and its natural flavors. It worked well with the array of toppings I chose, too.
I don't eat pork often, but I would get this option again. I think next time I'll try and recreate an Anna's burrito.
3. Brisket Birria
Placing third was Qdoba's Brisket Birria. I honestly didn't know the chain had brisket in the first place, but I have to say — it's a solid choice!
I liked the flavor a lot, as it balanced sweet and spicy very well. It definitely wasn't a hometown BBQ special, but there was flavor depth and some great some heat on the backend of the bite. However, the meat had a very specific flavor, one I don't really associate with Mexican extras like guac and queso. Be that as it may, it was still a great bite.
The reason it didn't break into the top two was the texture. It was a little off, feeling somewhat stringy during certain bites. The texture bothered me less when the meat was mixed into the other additions in the bowl, so it moved up into this spot easily compared to the rest of the list.
Overall, the Brisket Birria offered a great mini bowl experience, one I'd definitely get again. It packed a bold punch, so watch your extras. You don't need much else!
2. Citrus Lime Shrimp
Placing second was Qdoba's Citrus Lime Shrimp. It was definitely the most surprising option I ate — from taste to place — in the ranking. As a tried and true New Englander, I do NOT order seafood from chains and or fast food joints. Be that as it may, I have to say — I was surprised at the taste and overall quality.
The shrimp had great flavor, offering notes of cilantro and lime in the best ways. While the texture wasn't perfect, the shrimp wasn't chewy or rubbery as I expected. However, I have one complaint. While my other mini bowls were balanced, this bowl only gave me three pieces of shrimp. THREE. If this was my first time at Qdoba, I'd be livid.
Looking past the lack of protein, this protein option is one you have try to believe. If you like shrimp and you lean citrus, this one is a no-brainer.
1. Cholula Hot and Sweet Chicken
I am not surprised by my number one pick, as I've recently begun switching over to this dish instead of my regular burrito on occasion. As a lover of all things Cholula, Qdoba's Cholula Hot and Sweet Chicken is truly perfect. I am proud to say my new favorite came in first! I think this means I'm branching out.
Unlike the grilled option, this chicken brings the flavor. When you start chewing, you'll taste the sweet tang of something that leans BBQ, but then the heat creeps in and settles on your tongue. It builds in the best way — not too hot, but it will remind you it's there.The chicken was juicy and the flavors were on point.
Seriously, you can't beat this chicken, and I will tell everyone I know to give it a try. If you're trying Qdoba for the first time, or you're a long-time customer who likes some heat, the Cholula Hot and Sweet Chicken is your next favorite protein.
How I ranked Qdoba's proteins
I grabbed a variety of mini bowls from Qdoba, each featuring one of the seven proteins. I opted for toppings that fit with the flavor profile of the seasoning/protein in question to ensure a balanced bite.
While the toppings were present, I was sure to try a few bites of the protein on its own to understand the profile. From there, I mixed them into the toppings to get a better understanding of texture and cohesion of flavors. If the texture was off or the protein tasted weird, it went to the back of the ranking.