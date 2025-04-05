11 Wendy's Secret Menu Burgers You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Wendy's burgers are famously square, with a pretty simple baseline choice. You can get one of Dave's burgers, with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Or you can get some variation of Baconator, which features — you're not going to believe this — bacon and mayo. This is a good thing. A fast food place should make the basics taste good, and we're big fans of how Wendy's executes the fundamentals of meat, cheese, bun, and sauce. From there, it's a simple choice of bacon or veggies. Can this Dave/Baconator binary be broken, though? Once the basics are mastered, shouldn't creativity flourish? We don't think so, we know so. Almost every big fast food spot has a secret menu or, if you're willing to get creative, you can dream up some pretty interesting ideas yourself.

Advertisement

On a personal note, as a former Taco Bell worker and lifelong Wendy's enthusiast, I know how customizable fast food menus can be. Some of these burgers are things I found on the internet, but some of them are things I've tried myself. Also, before you ask, yes, it's one of the great sadnesses of my life that I never got to try the fancy Japanese Wendy's burger with lobster, but here are some secret menu Wendy's burgers that might help scratch that itch.