Americans Are Expected To Eat Truckloads Of Chicken Wings For Super Bowl LX

There's no doubt that chicken wings are an American institution. In the past, studies have estimated that the nation consumes tens of billions of chicken wings per year, and the average meat-eating American will account for 18,000 wings throughout their entire life. And the highest holy day for this American icon is Super Bowl Sunday.

According to an email from the National Chicken Council, Americans are projected to eat 1.48 billion — with a b — chicken wings during Super Bowl LX. The NCC's 2026 Chicken Wing Report details that this is a modest 10 million more wings than were eaten during last year's Super Bowl, reflecting the nation's ever-growing desire for this staple.

To try to conceptualize 1.48 billion chicken wings, imagine a line of wings stretching from near Boston to Seattle. Now imagine that wing line repeating 26 more times. If you ate one of those wings every 30 seconds, you'd finish the meal by the year 3430. And if all that meat was trucked to one delivery site, it would take 3,400 fully loaded 18-wheelers — a 40-mile convoy of over a billion wings.