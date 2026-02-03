12 Costco Super Bowl Finds You Have To Try
The teams are set for the Super Bowl — but are your snacks? From die-hard Seattle and New England fans to those just interested in watching Bad Bunny and some fun 2026 Super Bowl commercials, parties of people will be gathered around TVs for the big game. If you're hosting this year and are expecting a crowd, you already know Costco has the bulk items you need with tasty snacks and treats to keep your guests happy, and all at a great price. After all, nothing washes away the sorrows of a team's offense not getting it together better than a dozen chicken wings. Don't worry, your team is clearly going to win this year!
We've scoured the Costco collection to find snacks and drinks worthy of your Super Bowl party. We've included dips, but if you want a more definitive guide, check out our ranking of the best Costco dips. Keep in mind that prices and availability vary across the country. You may find similar items from different brands, depending on where you live. But don't worry, we're pretty confident your team is going to win!
Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager
Even beer snobs won't turn down this Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager. It's contract-brewed by the venerable Deschutes Brewery in Bend, Oregon. Its 4.5% ABV makes it easy to drink all day as your team certainly crushes the other. As with all of the alcoholic options sold at Costco, the price depends on where you live, ranging from $10 to $16 for a 12-pack.
Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts
These giant Virginia peanuts are a great snack and accompaniment to the Kirkland Lager. Set a few bowls around the party for guests to munch on anxiously as they watch their team get dominated by your team. A 2½-pound canister of these tasty nuts is around $8.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings with Garlic Pepper Seasoning
Of course, you need a giant platter of chicken wings at any Super Bowl party. Costco's Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings with Garlic Pepper Seasoning can be found in the deli section. Right now, you can find them in a special Super Bowl party setup: The 8-pound wing tray comes with sides of ranch and costs about $50. Enjoy the added benefit of saving money while you watch your team score touchdown after touchdown.
Natural & Kosher Sliced Cheese Variety Pack
Even a Super Bowl party needs cheese and crackers. This sliced cheese variety pack has precut slices of cheddar, mozzarella, white muenster, and havarti with dill, meaning you can focus on that perfect pass from your quarterback for yet another touchdown instead of slicing squares of cheese. You'll find this 24-ounce tray of the good stuff for around $10.
Blount Clam Shack New England Clam Chowder
Of course you've invited some fans of the New England Patriots. While you watch your obviously superior Seattle Seahawks crush them, make them feel better with Blount Clam Shack New England Clam Chowder. Heat it on the stove and serve it in small cups for a hearty snack or light meal. Make a bowl so your Patriots fan friend can drown their sorrows in plenty of cream and clams. A two-pack costs around $13.
Kirkland Signature Wild Sockeye Salmon Fillet
Of course you've invited some fans of the Seattle Seahawks. While you watch your obviously superior New England Patriots crush them, make them feel better with some snacks made with Kirkland Signature Wild Sockeye Salmon Fillets. At around $14 a pound, they aren't cheap, but it will give your friend the comfort of home to help them get over another interception. There are plenty of tasty salmon dishes you can make for your party. These easy salmon rillettes go great on crackers. If you're tired of salsa and queso, try this salmon poke dip.
Authentic Motor City Pizza Co Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza
Admit it, at some point, you're going to want some pizza while watching the game. Unfortunately, pizzerias will likely be slammed that day. Instead of waiting for a delivery driver, just heat up one from the freezer. The Authentic Motor City Pizza Co.'s Detroit-style deep dish pizza is popular with Costco fans on Reddit. It usually costs around $13 for two, but you may be able to find it on sale. And while you're picking up this pie, grab some Costco ingredients that will take your frozen pizza to the next level.
Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce
If you're too busy celebrating your team winning to realize your guests already finished the 8-pound tray of wings and ordering wings will take too long, you don't have to worry. Keep this 4-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings in the freezer, then air-fry them in a jiffy to keep everyone happy. This giant bag is $18 and ready in 16 minutes.
Pretzilla Pretzel Slider Buns
Give your game-day sliders extra flavor with the Pretzilla Pretzel Slider Buns, which come in a 12-pack for $4.99. These make as great a duo with your favorite bacon and blue cheese sliders recipe as your team's head coach and quarterback.
Tostitos Organic Scoops Tortilla Chips
You'll need something to scoop up all those dips, like your team's linebackers will scoop up all the outmatched opponents' fumbles. The Tostitos Organic Scoops tortilla chips are just the right shape to get the job done. Normally, this 22-ounce bag of chips is around $6, but it's currently on sale, with varying savings depending on where you live.
Nutty and Fruity Dubai Chocolate Bars
Break out a bag of Nutty and Fruity Dubai Chocolate Bars to celebrate the fact that you finally got everyone together. The viral Dubai chocolate bar was popular last year, and you can give your guests a bite-sized version so they know what all the hype is about. A bag of 15 individually wrapped bars costs around $15.
Hoody's Butter Toffee Cashews
Hoody's Butter Toffee Cashews are a sweet treat to set out in bowls around your living room. Delicious and popable, they will distract any fans who are rooting against your team as your players run rampant over their defense. A 24-ounce bag runs for about $10.