The One Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich We Always Avoid
When it comes to the Starbucks breakfast menu, there's a pretty clear ranking of the best and worst options for satiating your morning appetite — at least, according to Daily Meal. And while this ranking is completely based on personal preference, there's no denying that there are certain Starbucks breakfast sandwiches that are, frankly, better than others.
If you didn't already know, Starbucks is home to more than just coffee: In the display counters at nearly every location, you can find tasty treats ranging from pastries to snack boxes to a variety of breakfast sandwiches. And next to juggernauts like the fan-favorite sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich, and bacon, egg, and gouda sandwich, there's one sandwich that just falls a bit short — and that's the spinach feta wrap.
The spinach feta wrap is said to be a "healthier" alternative to Starbucks' other breakfast sandwiches. Comprised of egg whites, spinach, feta, and sun-dried tomato cream cheese inside a whole-wheat wrap, this breakfast option surely isn't terrible — but when it comes to its nutritional value, taste, and texture, let's say it doesn't stand a chance against some of Starbucks other breakfast sandwiches.
Why the Starbucks spinach feta wrap falls flat
Let's start off with the taste. For the most part, the spinach feta wrap isn't horrible — it doesn't make you want to spit into your napkin, or toss the whole thing out — but it's definitely lacking in the flavor department. The spinach overpowers the other flavors in this breakfast sandwich, especially the feta and sundried tomato. Oh, and it definitely could use some salt, pepper, or hot sauce... or anything, really.
Additionally, the texture of the breakfast sandwich leaves much to be desired. The egg whites are a bit watery, which can be due to a various factors, and the whole wheat tortilla is a tad tough. The wateriness of the egg white, mixed with the cream cheese, creates a strange, wet texture that can be pretty off-putting, at least for some.
However, when it comes to the nutritional value of the spinach feta wrap, it is a pretty good option. The spinach feta wrap boasts 290 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 8 grams of fat — which are solid numbers for a breakfast treat. However, it's worth noting that this sandwich is a bit high in sodium (840 mg). And while it has a decent amount of protein, there are other sandwiches on the menu — like the sausage, cheddar, and egg breakfast sandwich — that have a bit more protein. To be honest, you might be better off with a homemade spinach feta wrap instead.