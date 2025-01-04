The One Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich We Always Avoid

When it comes to the Starbucks breakfast menu, there's a pretty clear ranking of the best and worst options for satiating your morning appetite — at least, according to Daily Meal. And while this ranking is completely based on personal preference, there's no denying that there are certain Starbucks breakfast sandwiches that are, frankly, better than others.

If you didn't already know, Starbucks is home to more than just coffee: In the display counters at nearly every location, you can find tasty treats ranging from pastries to snack boxes to a variety of breakfast sandwiches. And next to juggernauts like the fan-favorite sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich, and bacon, egg, and gouda sandwich, there's one sandwich that just falls a bit short — and that's the spinach feta wrap.

The spinach feta wrap is said to be a "healthier" alternative to Starbucks' other breakfast sandwiches. Comprised of egg whites, spinach, feta, and sun-dried tomato cream cheese inside a whole-wheat wrap, this breakfast option surely isn't terrible — but when it comes to its nutritional value, taste, and texture, let's say it doesn't stand a chance against some of Starbucks other breakfast sandwiches.