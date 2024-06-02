We Tasted And Ranked 7 Fast Food Quesadillas

Taco Bell tends to get a bad rap, but the truth is that a fresh sack of this stuff can really hit the spot when the munchies strike. Hands down, my all-time favorite item is the Grilled Stuft Burrito, which was one of the Taco Bell menu items that was sadly and inexplicably discontinued in 2019. To be honest, a part of me hasn't really ever forgiven Taco Bell for this, and I haven't spent much money there in the past few years. But when I do, I almost always throw a quesadilla in the mix. Is it the best quesadilla in the world? Of course not. But does it scratch that ever elusive itch that only Taco Bell seems to satisfy? Absolutely.

I'm not exactly sure why this happens, but the quesadilla at Taco Bell is often soggy, which is why it's ranked on the lower end of the list. There appears to be grill marks on the tortilla, but the texture seems more steamed than grilled. When the quesadilla does hit the grill a bit longer it results in a crispier exterior that is lightyears better.

On the menu, there are only a few quesadilla options to pick from, including plain cheese, chicken, and steak. I like ordering the chicken quesadilla, and then adding pickled jalapenos with a side of nacho cheese to dip it in. These additions only cost an extra couple bucks, but it takes the flavor of the quesadilla to a whole new level.