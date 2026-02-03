Svedka's AI 2026 Super Bowl Ad Is Freaking Us Out

Svedka just released its 2026 Super Bowl ad, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, and it's an eerie watch. It features a return of the brand's trade character, the dancing, vodka-drinking creation known as Fembot. The character returned last fall after a decade-long break. Now, she's going to the big game, powered by A.I.

In the ad, titled "Shake Your Bots Off," the shapely robot and her masculine android companion shake and drink vodka cocktails while dancing to a techno remix of Rick James' "Superfreak." People shuffle soullessly in the background, often keeping distance from one another like it's early 2020s social distancing all over again. At one point, a person lying on a couch in the background kicks a pillow that squirts out something resembling blood.

The YouTube description is even written from the robot character's point of view, complete with unnecessary emojis punctuating each line like an A.I.-written LinkedIn article. The text also includes Fembot's agenda: "More Fun. More dancing. More human connection. More cocktails." Nothing says "More human connection" like A.I.-generated automatons dancing like they're sad, alone, and already suffering from the poorly reviewed vodka's notorious hangovers.