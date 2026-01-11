7 Overpriced Menu Items At Texas Roadhouse Worth Skipping

As the most popular casual food chain in America, Texas Roadhouse is a household name you're likely already familiar with. While you may know them best for their iconic steaks, their menu provides something for everyone — from chicken dinners and seafood specials to burgers, salads, and much more. Of course, one of the reasons Texas Roadhouse is so popular is because it's highly affordable when compared to similar restaurants like Longhorn Steakhouse and Outback Steakhouse. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean everything on the chain's vast menu is an amazing deal.

Although there are ample delicious items on the Texas Roadhouse menu that are well worth your money, there are a few overpriced items that are better off skipped. Sometimes the items are overpriced based on costs alone, while other times the price versus quality just doesn't make for a good deal. Keep in mind that prices in this article are based on the Texas Roadhouse location in Vineland, New Jersey, and exact costs may vary based on location. However, the following seven items are things you'll want to avoid if you're looking to eat at Texas Roadhouse on a budget (or just don't feel like overpaying for your food).