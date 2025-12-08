The Best Hacks For Eating At Texas Roadhouse On A Budget

If you're looking to get more meat for less money, then this budget hack is for you. There are two primary filet options available on the Texas Roadhouse menu. The first and most common option is the standard Dallas Filet, which comes in either 6 or 8 ounce servings. As an example, the 8-ounce serving size costs $28.49 at the Texas Roadhouse in Vineland, New Jersey. However, a second option are the Filet Medallions. This plate include three filets weighing 3 ounces each, coming out to a total of 9 ounces of steak. Despite providing one more ounce of meat, these Filet Medallions only cost $24.49 — which is $4 less.

The value doesn't stop at the extra ounce of meat. When choosing the Filet Medallions, customers also get a choice of either peppercorn or Portobello mushroom sauce. A former employee of Texas Roadhouse endorsed the peppercorn sauce on Reddit, stating, "I get the peppercorn sauce on the side and I personally love it for a nice dip on each bite."

With more meat for less cost, you can stretch your budget even further by splitting the meal. Eat half at dinner and take the other half home for lunch the following day, which brings total cost per meal down to about $12.