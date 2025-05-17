The Ultimate Ranking Of Texas Roadhouse Burgers And Sandwiches
Daily Meal previously did an ultimate ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks, as these mouth-watering grilled steaks are what the casual dining chain is best known for. But did you know the menu is much more expansive and includes something for everyone? Today, we'll take a look at every burger and sandwich offered on the Texas Roadhouse menu in Vineland, NJ — so, next time you want a burger and your friend wants a steak, you know where to go and what to order.
I'm uniquely suited to do this ranking thanks to a background of cross-training in hot foods and bakeries, which allows me insight into all the most important parts of sandwiches. Plus, I've previously done numerous reviews for Daily Meal, from figuring out who has the best fast food bacon cheeseburger to ranking every Minute Maid Spiked Vodka flavor.
Today, I'll put all that accumulative experience to work judging the taste, presentation, and flavor profile balance of Texas Roadhouse burgers. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Ready to learn which burger or sandwich you should order at your next Texas Roadhouse visit? Let's get into it.
6. Pulled Pork Sandwich
The pulled pork sandwich comes very basic, with pulled pork on a bun and barbecue sauce on the side. I ordered this one with a side of sauteed mushrooms, which is one of several alternatives to fries you can choose from — I purposefully chose several of these side alternatives to show you the range of options. When ordering takeout, Texas Roadhouse sandwiches will come with the top bun off so you can see the meat inside.
Honestly, the presentation here is poor and doesn't exactly give me hope for the taste test. The pork looks dried out and it's all stuck together in a big ball on the bun that makes me believe it will be challenging to eat. At first glance, the giant ball of shredded meat honestly looks like vomit. So, we're not off to a good start here, but I'm willing to try looking past the presentation.
While the pulled pork sandwich tastes much better than it looks, it's nothing awe-inspiring. In fact, even after the barbecue sauce, the meat tastes dehydrated and my mouth gets a little dry. The bun is delicious and the accompanying mushrooms are fantastic, but the meat has no discerning taste outside of a mild base umami. The barbecue sauce has a kick, but it fades considerably once layered over the meat. I wouldn't order this again and recommend you make homemade pulled pork shoulder if you have a craving instead.
5. Smokehouse Burger
The Smokehouse Burger comes with a burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, American cheese, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion smothered in barbecue sauce on a warm, toasted bun. I ordered mine with the standard French fries and also received a pickle spear. My initial look showed a somewhat sloppy presentation that didn't look very appetizing. The burger wasn't aligned with the toppings and the cheese was only covering three-quarters of the meat. The accompanying fries look burnt and old, with dark brown staining the ends. Overall, we're not off to a great start.
My first bite isn't nearly as bad as I was dreading, and it's actually a decent burger. The sauteed mushrooms pair nicely with the well-seasoned, deep umami profile of the burger, and the produce tastes very fresh. However, I feel like the cheese and barbecue sauce combination is a little odd and throws off the balance of this burger. This could be a personal preference, so I didn't deduct serious points for this, and points were lost mostly due to sloppy presentation. Oh, and the French fries did taste old and overdone. Overall, I wouldn't purchase this again and recommend skipping in favor of better ranking burgers.
4. Mushroom Jack Chicken Sandwich
The Mushroom Jack Chicken Sandwich starts with a grilled chicken breast on a warm, toasted bun. Layered atop are sauteed mushrooms, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. I ordered this with a pickle spear and a side of Texas Roadhouse green beans, which is one of several fry alternatives you can choose from. And, this is where the rankings start to get good, so feel free to begin taking notes. The offerings from here forward make it clear why Texas Roadhouse replaced Olive Garden as the top casual dining chain in America.
The presentation here is once again sloppy — honestly, all of these burgers and sandwiches lacked in presentation. However, this chicken sandwich is a little better put together than the Smokehouse burger, although the mushrooms and cheese weren't aligned to the chicken. This option also looked more appetizing, so I have some hopes this will be a decent tasting chicken sandwich.
Taste-wise, this is a perfectly paired, delicious chicken sandwich. The mild umami profile of the chicken merges with the deep grilled savoriness of the mushrooms and creaminess of the cheese. The fresh, earthy produce adds a nice crispness, while the bun adds fresh starchy notes to every bite. The green beans are good, too, and pair well with the sandwich. I would definitely purchase again and recommend you order this if you enjoy chicken and mushrooms.
3. All-American Cheeseburger
The All-American Cheeseburger is your most standard burger on the menu, featuring a seasoned beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. I ordered mine with standard French fries and received a pickle spear. Again, I find the presentation lacking, with the burger haphazardly thrown into the container and not aligned in the slightest with the produce. The French fries once again look old and burnt. However, this burger offers a strong, mouth-watering scent of classic American fare, so I still have high hopes for the taste test.
My first bite offers me a classic grilled hamburger taste with a rich, heavily-seasoned umami accented with smoky char notes. This is accentuated with creamy notes from the dairy and earthy tones from the produce. I like that the bun is toasted here (and on every other item on this list) because it adds a warm, starchy profile and nice crispy texture. However, the French fries were once again just old and gross. But, the flavor profile of the burger itself is perfectly balanced and I'd definitely order this again. If you like standard American burgers, this is a perfectly acceptable option.
2. Bacon Cheeseburger
The Bacon Cheeseburger comes with everything the All-American does, except with the addition of bacon strips. I ordered mine with a sweet potato, one of several French fry alternatives, and also received a pickle spear. The burger had a sloppy presentation and the sweet potato looked far from appetizing, but again, that rich smell drew me in and promised something delicious.
The sweet potato isn't delicious, which is a shame because I usually love them — this one seemed overdone and maybe even a little stale. But, I'm thankful the burger doesn't taste as sloppy as it looks — in fact, this bacon cheeseburger is fantastic. It has all the creamy, rich, earthy, savory flavors of the standard burger, but with a distinct upgrade — the salty, crispy goodness of perfectly cooked bacon. That bacon elevates the burger just enough for it to slide ahead of the All-American option. This is the burger I'll order if I go back to Texas Roadhouse and don't want a steak, and I highly recommend you try it.
1. BBQ Chicken Sandwich
The BBQ Chicken Sandwich comes with barbecue-covered grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. I ordered mine with the standard French fries and pickle spear combination. Again, we have old French fries that unfortunately live up to their gross appearance, but this BBQ Chicken Sandwich has the best presentation of all six dishes I received — that isn't saying much, but it did help solidify this as the top ranked sandwich.
The bun is perfectly toasted and warm, with a slight crisp that levels up the textural complexity of this sandwich. The produce is a nice balancing contrast to the mildly spicy, rich barbecue sauce. And the chicken? It offered a well-seasoned, mild umami flavor that worked really well with the other ingredients. Overall, I have nothing bad to say about the Texas Roadhouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich — order it for yourself on your next visit to learn why it topped our list.
How I chose the best Texas Roadhouse burgers and sandwiches
Every Texas Roadhouse burger and sandwich on the menu at the Vineland, New Jersey, location are included in this ranking — this offers a comprehensive overview of the chain's offerings, although exact options may vary from one location to another. To determine the ranking of each burger and sandwich I considered its taste, presentation, and the flavor balance of each dish. For flavor balance, I questioned if the ingredients worked well together or if they were jarring and not well matched.
I'm uniquely suited to this task thanks to more than fifteen years experience in the food industry, where I cross-trained in bakeries and hot foods. I've also completed several previous rankings for Daily Meal, and been a consumer at Texas Roadhouse (as well as its competitors) for decades. Although personal preference undoubtedly played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased as possible.