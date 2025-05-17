The Ultimate Ranking Of Texas Roadhouse Burgers And Sandwiches

Daily Meal previously did an ultimate ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks, as these mouth-watering grilled steaks are what the casual dining chain is best known for. But did you know the menu is much more expansive and includes something for everyone? Today, we'll take a look at every burger and sandwich offered on the Texas Roadhouse menu in Vineland, NJ — so, next time you want a burger and your friend wants a steak, you know where to go and what to order.

I'm uniquely suited to do this ranking thanks to a background of cross-training in hot foods and bakeries, which allows me insight into all the most important parts of sandwiches. Plus, I've previously done numerous reviews for Daily Meal, from figuring out who has the best fast food bacon cheeseburger to ranking every Minute Maid Spiked Vodka flavor.

Today, I'll put all that accumulative experience to work judging the taste, presentation, and flavor profile balance of Texas Roadhouse burgers. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Ready to learn which burger or sandwich you should order at your next Texas Roadhouse visit? Let's get into it.