The Ultimate Ranking Of Texas Roadhouse Chicken Dinners

You may already be familiar with Texas Roadhouse, considering it's the most popular casual dining restaurant chain in America. Most people know about (and have tried) the range of delicious Texas Roadhouse steaks, which are well-known for being cut by an in-house butcher for maximum freshness and the highest cut quality. But, what you may not realize is that Texas Roadhouse has a full range of menu options outside of their steak offerings. Among these additional options are six unique chicken dinners.

Although I regularly frequent Texas Roadhouse, I have to confess that I've never taken the opportunity to try one of their chicken dinners. Instead, I generally stick to their steaks or occasionally deviate by choosing one of their highly-ranked burgers and sandwiches. Obviously, this was an issue that deserved rectification — and, thankfully, I was given the opportunity to try not one, but all six Texas Roadhouse chicken dinners and report back my findings for you here by ranking them from worst to best. To do this, I primarily relied on more than 15 years of food industry experience and ranked each item based on taste. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article.

Now, are you ready to discover the most delicious Texas Roadhouse chicken dinner? You'd be sorely amiss to not try our top pick on your next visit. Let's get into it.