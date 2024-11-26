The Ultimate Ranking Of Texas Roadhouse Steaks

When you head to a steakhouse, you may feel spoiled for choice. Do you want something rich like a ribeye? Or a lean option like a filet mignon? Do you want your steak on the bone or served neatly trimmed? Popular steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse has plenty of options, and, after ordering and trying all of them, I've compiled a ranking from worst to best.

The steaks range in size from a small 6-ounce cut to a large 24 ounces, and I ordered the standard size of each. You can also custom-order your steaks if you'd prefer a thicker cut. Each meal comes with a choice of two sides, as well.

When ranking the steaks at Texas Roadhouse, I took several factors in account, with the main ones being taste and texture. There's more info on my methodology and the end. So now that the peanut dust has settled, let's take a look at how the steak options at Texas Roadhouse stack up.