We Ranked The 10 Best Texas Roadhouse Sides

Texas Roadhouse is America's favorite casual restaurant chain, so chances are high you've been there at least once. When you visit, you might treat yourself to a mouthwatering Texas Roadhouse steak, or maybe you opt for one of their burgers and sandwiches instead, just to switch things up. But, no matter which entree you choose, you'll receive two sides with your meal. Knowing which of those sides are most worth ordering can really elevate your overall meal.

I'm one of those people who frequents Texas Roadhouse and I may even go so far as to say this steakhouse is my favorite in my family's dining out rotation. But, like many people, I tend to be a creature of habit. There are two sides I generally get with every steak order because I know I enjoy them. But, I began to wonder if these were really the best choices. Are there sides that taste better or provide more bang for my buck? Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to answer this question by tasting ten Texas Roadhouse sides and then ranking them from worst to best.

I ranked each Texas Roadhouse side dish according to taste and portion size versus cost. To do this, I primarily relied on my fifteen years experience in the food industry. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover the best (and worst) Texas Roadhouse sides you can order? Let's get into it.