This Iconic Steakhouse Just Replaced Olive Garden As America's Top Casual Restaurant Chain

Buoyed by years of rapid, consistent growth, the steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse is now America's number one casual restaurant chain. The steakhouse with a southwest twist unseated longtime leader Olive Garden, finally eclipsing the casual Italian giant in systemwide sales, according to Restaurant Business Online using data from the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report.

In 2024, Texas Roadhouse enjoyed a massive 14.7% jump in sales, all the more impressive considering that casual restaurants have been a struggling economic sector for years. This jump brought Texas Roadhouse to $5.5 billion in systemwide sales last year, compared to Olive Garden's $5.2 billion, ending the Italian eatery's six-year streak at the top.

Texas Roadhouse also managed to become a more successful chain than Olive Garden with fewer restaurants. While both businesses have hundreds of locations throughout the United States and in a few other countries, Texas Roadhouse has 664 total locations, whereas Olive Garden has around 900 restaurants worldwide. That means Texas Roadhouse is making less money with more stores.

