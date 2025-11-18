10 Ways Texas Roadhouse Is Winning The Steak Wars Against LongHorn And Outback
When it comes to casual American steakhouses, three restaurant chains likely come to mind: Texas Roadhouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Outback Steakhouse. While all are recognized for their steaks, Texas Roadhouse is best remembered for its loud, rodeo-like atmosphere. Longhorn Steakhouse provides a quiet, rustic charm, and Outback famously sports an Australian theme. Even if all three eateries are known across the country, only one can reign supreme. The current king of America's steak wars? Texas Roadhouse leads the pack against Longhorn and Outback.
Texas Roadhouse not only triumphs as the most profitable steakhouse in America, but has gone a step further to unseat Olive Garden as the top casual restaurant chain in the nation. What is it that makes Texas Roadhouse so popular? How does their food, service, and atmosphere go above and beyond the competitors? From expert staff to country music icons, here are 10 ways Texas Roadhouse pulls ahead of Longhorn and Outback to earn their spot at the top.
The kitchen employs in-house butchers (that may be award-winning)
A crucial Texas Roadhouse offering that their competitors lack is an in-house butcher. Or — to be exact — a crew of in-house butchers. Upon request, these expert staff members provide fresh cuts tailored to any size a customer wants. They're also responsible for the meat display customers parade past on the way to their tables. Steak enthusiasts can count on Texas Roadhouse to always provide freshly cut beef; carved to perfection and cooked to any desired temperature.
Texas Roadhouse takes butchers so seriously that the company holds meat cutting competitions. Since 2001, meat cutters have battled it out for a grand prize of $25,000. How to win this lofty sum? Texas Roadhouse butchers receive around 30 pounds of meat, which they render into steaks within a certain amount of time. The contestants are then judged on criteria such as amount of steaks produced, and the quality of their cuts.
Snacking peanuts are provided at your table
Most chains offer complementary bread to eat while waiting for entrees — Longhorn Steakhouse and Outback Steakhouse included. However, Texas Roadhouse goes above and beyond by also offering a free bucket of peanuts at your table for cracking and snacking. So in case you've heard the erroneous rumors: Texas Roadhouse didn't ditch its iconic peanuts. Instead, the ways they're served have changed.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Roadhouse featured overflowing buckets of peanuts on every table and a great smattering of shells along the floor. These whimsical traditions weren't without risks, and so the Texas Roadhouse peanut shell tradition concluded during the pandemic. These days, customers still receive free peanuts — but may have to ask for them at certain locations. The shells must also be kept tidy and not thrown on the floor.
While the peanut bucket is beloved by many patrons, note that this means Texas Roadhouse may not be an ideal choice for diners with severe peanut allergies. Even if allergic customers don't consume the peanuts, there's likely peanut dust in the air and potential particles left on tables.
Texas Roadhouse offers complementary bread with a side of honey cinnamon butter
As mentioned, all three chains offer some form of bread for snacking before a meal. However, Texas Roadhouse's offerings are a cut above the rest. Their rolls are freshly baked every five minutes to guarantee a warm, soft, scratch-made treat. Bread is also served with the chain's famous honey cinnamon butter that many customers rave about. The truth is that this delicious honey cinnamon butter consists of only a few ingredients, including a butter blend, honey, and cinnamon — proof that simplicity is sometimes the best route.
Don't have a Texas Roadhouse nearby, or simply don't want to dine out for the sake of bread? You can still enjoy Texas Roadhouse rolls and honey cinnamon butter from the comfort of your own home. Both products have been made available in stores, which is a testament to their unrivaled popularity.
The menu features thick steak fries instead of standard options
When it comes to steakhouse French fries, less isn't always more. Both Outback and Longhorn Steakhouse offer thinner fries as sides, with each restaurant applying slightly different seasoning. On the other hand, Texas Roadhouse serves thick, scratch-made steak fries. These fries are a heartier option, with a more solid mouthfeel that some customers prefer over the thinner variants.
Once cooked to a beautiful golden coloring and lightly seasoned, there are six options for enjoying these perfect potatoes. On the more basic side, ranch is available for fans of classic dipping sauces. For something a little heartier, the fries are available with either Texas Red Chili, bacon bits, or shredded cheddar cheese. The final option is to load those sliced spuds with both cheddar cheese and bacon. No matter which way you eat them, Texas Roadhouse's steak fries are sure to please.
Texas Roadhouse saves customers money
Thrifty consumers have always looked for the best dining experiences at the lowest price point — and with the costs of groceries continuing to increase, more people turn to restaurant chains that help them save money. No wonder Texas Roadhouse is winning the steak wars against Longhorn and Outback. After all, the chain helps customers save a few bucks that easily add up over the cost of a meal.
Let's take the 6 ounce Filet Mignon, for example. At Texas Roadhouse, you'll only pay $24.49. However, that same dish costs $26.49 at Longhorn Steakhouse and $27.99 at Outback. Even the drinks are cheaper at Texas Roadhouse, where they start at just $1.99 for a fountain soda whereas Longhorn starts at $3.59 and Outback prices begin at $3.99. Although the three chains don't offer the exact same thing for dessert, they do feature similar chocolate and ice cream dishes. Texas Roadhouse's Big Ol' Brownie costs only $8.99, while the Molten Lava Cake at Longhorn Steakhouse costs $9.79, and the Chocolate Thunder From Down Under at Outback Steakhouse costs $10.99.
These individual prices may not seem like a huge difference, but every dollar adds up. When ordering the same meal at Texas Roadhouse, you'll save $4.40 per person compared to what you'd spend at Longhorn and $7.50 versus what you'd spend at Outback.
Each location celebrates art and artists like Willie Nelson
Did you know that country legend Willie Nelson has a strong connection to Texas Roadhouse? Kent Taylor, founder of Texas Roadhouse, met Nelson at a benefit concert for farmers, and a friendship[ grew from there. So much so that there's a dedicated corner in every Texas Roadhouse location celebrating Nelson's career. Plus, some servers at select locations wear "Willie braids," which the company says "serve as a reminder of our laidback atmosphere and fun with purpose!" It's a neat connection that country music fans are sure to appreciate.
Music isn't Texas Roadhouse's only connection to art — they also feature paintings too. The walls of every Texas Roadhouse location are adorned with murals, which are uniquely designed for that specific restaurant. That means you could travel to dozens (or hundreds) of locations and never find two murals that are exactly alike. This makes every Texas Roadhouse a mini art museum of sorts, only adding to the dining experience.
Texas Roadhouse employees sometimes offer shows with your meal
One of the first things you might notice when visiting a Texas Roadhouse is loud country music; filling the space with a down-home, laidback feeling. This is a stark contrast to Longhorn and Outback, which feature quieter, more reserved atmospheres. According to one reviewer, Longhorn's "rustic ranch" vibe is a far cry from Texas Roadhouse's honky-tonk charm. Though often a matter of personal preference, this louder, more cheerful atmosphere can be a boon for certain people — such as families with young children, who don't need to worry if their kids make a little noise.
That loud country music isn't just for listening, though. Staff are known to occasionally line dance with this upbeat music, sometimes giving customers a show with their meal at no extra cost. It's a cute tradition that falls perfectly in line with Texas Roadhouse's laidback attitude and country theming. Even better: Children are welcome to get up and line dance with the employees, as evidenced in both this YouTube video and this Facebook post.
The chain goes all out to celebrate customer birthdays
While chains like Longhorn stick to free desserts, the Texas Roadhouse birthday ritual is designed to make customers feel extra special on their big day — in a way perfectly aligned with the steakhouse's personality, of course. For starters, members of the chain's VIP club receive a free appetizer or sidekick on their birthday, with the purchase of any entree. If you haven't already signed up for their VIP club, it's easy to submit online by filling out a relatively quick form. This is one of the Texas Roadhouse ordering hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, as it saves money year-round and not just on special days.
Once you arrive at the restaurant, you'll want to tell your waiter it's a birthday celebration to get the fun rolling. Staff members wheel out a saw horse with a saddle, which you'll sit on while everyone sings happy birthday. When the song concludes, the whole restaurant is encouraged to yell a big "yeehaw." It's a memorable birthday tradition that you won't soon forget.
The menu features meals for kids of all ages
If you're eating out with young children, there's a few reasons that Texas Roadhouse is the better choice over competitors. Besides a more noise-friendly environment, the chain also offers significantly more kid's meal options than other steakhouses and fully caters to all ages.
For example, Longhorn Steakhouse has only five meals available for kids under 12, featuring standard options like a small steak, cheeseburger, macaroni and cheese, and two types of chicken tenders. Outback Steakhouse has only six options that include the same as Longhorn, except with the addition of a grilled cheese. As for Texas Roadhouse? They boast nine total options for kids, including three "Ranger Meals."
The best choice for families with growing children are the Ranger Meals, which are designed for kids who fall into an awkward in-between stage with their appetites. They eat more than a standard kids meal provides, but not quite enough to finish off a full-sized plate. Ranger options include a Chicken Critters Basket, Andy's Steak, and a Ranger Rib Basket.
Texas Roadhouse chili is a cut above the rest
If you're a big chili fan, or want to eat as much steak as you possibly can during a visit, Texas Roadhouse has you covered. According to an insider source on Reddit, their Texas Chili is made with ground-up steak trimmings rather than standard ground beef. According to the former employee, this makes it "... one of the most expensive chilis you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat." Besides ground beef, the recipe also calls for water, beef base, tomato paste, yellow onion, fresh chopped garlic, fine chopped jalapéno, flour, and diced tomatoes. This is cooked with vegetable oil and seasoned with chili spices to taste.
A scratch-made chili based on ground-up steak trimmings? No wonder Texas Roadhouse is winning the steak wars against Longhorn and Outback. It's hard to compete with such a thing — and this increased value comes at a discounted price. While the Texas Red Chili starts at just $3.99, Outback's Tasmanian Chili starts at $5.99. At this time, Longhorn Steakhouse hasn't even entered the chili game as they don't offer this hearty side.