The 16 Best Dollar Tree Foods To Buy This Holiday Season

Preparing your kitchen pantry for the holidays can get expensive. While there are some legitimate reasons to think twice before buying food at the dollar store, such as there being more highly processed products than at some other retailers, you can still find a lot of quality items on the shelves. Dollar Tree is one place where you can purchase merchandise from trusted regional and national manufacturers, and many of these are suitable for your upcoming holiday celebrations.

If you stocked up on Dollar Tree foods for Thanksgiving and have some left over, you may still find use for them during Christmas and New Year's, such as Idahoan Original Mashed Potatoes and Swanson Natural Chicken Broth. Alongside those items are others that you can use to make holiday dishes and desserts, from flour and frosting to seasonings and canned vegetables. You'll also find some ready-to-eat foods — such as snacks, candies, and pies — as well as beverage options like apple cider and hot chocolate. As you peruse the list below, keep in mind that availability and prices can vary by location.