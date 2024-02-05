12 Canned Vegetables To Buy And 12 To Avoid

We all know that vegetables are a necessary part of a balanced and healthy diet. However, these days, it can be difficult to get access to fresh, high-quality produce. For many Americans, canned vegetables are a sustainable, healthy, and affordable way to incorporate veggies into a personal diet or family meal plan.

There are a number of advantages to canned food, like not having to worry about it going bad if you can't get around to cooking in the next few days. And although canning goods tends to reduce the amount of vitamins, including vitamin C and B, you won't lose out on a majority of the nutrients vegetables provide.

As we've learned, though, not all brands of canned veggies are made equal. For as many nutritious options as the canned aisle holds, there are plenty of others that are overloaded with salt or sugar. When it comes to these 12 popular kinds of canned vegetables, these are the top brands to buy, as well as the ones you should stay away from.

Primarily, when we looked for canned vegetables to avoid, we looked for options that are high in sodium as well as high in added sugar. When finding brands to recommend, we looked for the lowest values in those categories. In situations where no one product had a significant nutritional advantage over the other, we took price into account as well. You can find a full explanation of the methodology used at the end of the article.