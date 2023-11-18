13 Types Of Pie Crusts And The Best Fillings For Them

The practice of encasing food in dough and baking most likely has its origins in the ancient civilizations of Greece and Egypt. Over millennia, pie-making spread across the world and took on a myriad of forms. As a result, the diners of today have more choices than ever before when it comes to the different types of pie crust and filling.

Many Americans are becoming less familiar with pie crusts; according to surveys performed by Statista, around 56.5 million Americans used either frozen or ready-made pie shells in 2020 alone. By outsourcing the work, Americans are losing their understanding of doughs, thus making pairing crust with a complementary filling an increasingly challenging task.

As we dive headfirst into pie season, the ability to match a crust with a suitable filling is more important than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered information on 13 prevalent pie crusts and the fillings that are best suited to them from baking companies and professional bakers.