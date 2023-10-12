The Most Overlooked Yet Obvious Tip For Velvety Rich Hot Chocolate

The colder the weather, the warmer the drinks. Mulled apple cider recipes, warm tea, and of course, plenty of hot chocolate are key to the fall and winter months. If a packet of Swiss Miss dissolved into some simmering water isn't chocolatey enough for you, using milk adds a creamy richness to this seasonal beverage. But why not take it a step further? Instead of using regular milk, use chocolate milk to double down on the chocolate flavor.

Using chocolate milk as a base for hot chocolate is a simple yet genius way to pack as much cocoa flavor into your cup as possible. Simply heat the chocolate milk, then dissolve a hot chocolate packet directly into the warmed milk as you would with unflavored milk. This layers multiple types of chocolate together, developing a deep and luxurious flavor perfect for extreme chocolate lovers.

Chocolate milk is also often thicker than plain milk, giving the drink a velvet-smooth consistency.