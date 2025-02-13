5 Unexpected Ways To Improve A Classic Hot Chocolate

The milky sweetness of a cup of hot chocolate makes it a classic treat for all ages. But there are many ways to take your cup of store bought hot cocoa mix to the next level, resembling something you would see at a high-end coffee shop or on a restaurant dessert menu.

Pastry chef and chocolatier René Bollier — along with his wife — is the co-owner of André's Confiserie Suisse, a third-generation, family owned-and operated Swiss confiserie (French for "confectionery") providing high-quality chocolates to the Kansas City area for over 70 years. Bollier called on his decades of chocolate-making experience to exclusively tell Daily Meal his favorite ways to improve a classic hot chocolate.

The terms are often used interchangeably, but American-style hot chocolate, also known as hot cocoa, is thinner and sweeter than the hot chocolates you will find across Europe. Trained in Europe by Swiss chocolate experts, Bollier's hot chocolate tips resemble the European tradition of a thicker, richer drink.