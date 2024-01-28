We Tasted And Ranked 6 Brands Of Vanilla Frosting
Vanilla doesn't have to be so, well, vanilla, especially when it comes to sweet treats. It seems vanilla dessert items get a bad rep, but in the world of frosting, this flavor is an anchor for creativity, setting the stage for a delicious dessert experience. Nothing elevates a baked delight quite like a luscious layer of frosting, but who has the time to not only bake said delight but whip up a homemade frosting as well? That's why I decided it was time to see which store-bought vanilla frosting takes the ... cake.
With an array of grocery store options lining the shelves, each promising a taste of sugary sweetness, there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Let's check out six major frosting brands to see which vanilla option is the best. I'll cover flavor profile, texture, and spreadability in this ranking. The journey to find whipped perfection starts now!
6. Betty Crocker
Betty Crocker is a household name when it comes to baking, so I was surprised to place this vanilla frosting option last on my list. I tried the brand's whipped vanilla frosting, which features a lot of artificial ingredients, including bioengineered products, and 13 grams of sugar for every 2 tablespoons used.
Overall, this one was very sweet but in a different way than the other options on the list. The flavor profile almost tasted like candy — overly sugary without that quintessential vanilla taste. I didn't love it. On a positive note, the texture was whipped as promised, but weirdly, it was very difficult to spread.
My final conclusion: This one isn't bad, per se, but I didn't like it and wouldn't try it again. I think I would explore the hassle of making my own over this brand-name favorite. Sorry Betty Crocker, you're lacking that store-bought vanilla flavoring that I know and love.
5. Miss Jones Baking Co.
Next on my list is Miss Jones Baking Co.'s organic vanilla frosting. Right off the bat, I want to clarify and say this option isn't bad by any means; it's just not my favorite.
This health-conscious dessert addition features organic ingredients and contains only pronounceable words, such as powdered sugar, palm fruit oil, coconut oil, tapioca, sea salt, and natural vanilla flavoring. It's also vegan, gluten-free, USDA organic certified, Rain Forest Alliance certified, and non-GMO. On paper, this stuff is great, and it only features 10 grams of sugar in 2 tablespoons of frosting!
The downside? This one wasn't very sweet, and the overall flavor profile was quite subtle. However, the texture was also the worst in the bunch and the reason for its less-than-notable finish. It was super tough to spread, the consistency reminding me of spackle. The frosting was thick and not smooth at all. However, Miss Jones is a killer vegan option. It does taste good, but for a sweet treat, I'm here to indulge all my guilty pleasure. This one wouldn't be my go-to.
4. Duncan Hines
Duncan Hines is another brand on this list that features some not-so-great ingredients like corn syrup and chemical words, along with boasting a whopping 22 grams of sugar in just 2 tablespoons. However, that sugar really does the trick when it comes to flavor. This one is sweet and not overpowering, but there is a little more to this flavor story.
Regarding taste, there were some weird additions to the flavor profile, with hints of foods like fried dough or churros. If that's not weird enough, this frosting was also lacking a pronounced vanilla flavoring. Was it bad? No, but don't expect your childhood memory of vanilla frosting here.
With all that being said, this option tasted great. The texture was smooth, creamy, and easily spreadable, reading more like a cream cheese frosting — just not as thin. I know there is a lot of confusing information to report when it comes to Duncan Hines' creamy vanilla frosting, but it's pretty good. If you don't mind stepping out of the vanilla frosting box, give this one a try.
3. Baker's Corner
Coming in third is the Aldi brand Baker's Corner, and like most Aldi products, this one had limited notes. This "rich and creamy" vanilla frosting offers a sweet and light experience. While it does feature an array of big words in the ingredient section and 20 grams of sugar for every 2 tablespoons used, it's definitely delicious and worth a try.
Regarding texture, this option spreads easily, but it did thin on the cupcake. The downside? It seems the flavor thinned with it. However, it's still absolutely delicious, even though it loses some of the sugary notes when eaten with the cupcake.
In the grand scheme of vanilla frostings, I really liked this one. The flavor was great, the texture was ideal, and it wasn't overpowering with too much sugar. If you're looking for a solid and quintessential vanilla frosting experience, Aldi might be your new go-to.
2. Great Value
Claiming the second-place spot and surprising the heck out of me is Walmart's Great Value-brand vanilla frosting. It doesn't get much better than this cheap choice. The first taste brought me flavors that were truly sweet and delicious. It's not too sugary, but it is way sweeter than most of the options on this list. Honestly, if you like sweet frostings, I'd pick this over my number-one choice. It's really all about preference.
Regarding texture, Great Value is ideal. It's smooth, spreads easily, and almost feels whipped, even though it's pretty thick. On top of my first taste, the flavor also holds up on the cupcake, retaining all of that sugary sweetness when paired with the cake.
Overall, I'm pretty shocked to say I would buy a Walmart product over some of the well-known brands in grocery aisles, but my mouth has spoken. Yes, it's filled with some not-so-natural ingredients and features 20 grams of sugar in 2 tablespoons, but it's worth the lack of health-conscious shopping. Great Value offers a stellar store-bought vanilla frosting option, one that I am suggesting you try during your next baking adventure.
1. Pillsbury
My first-place champion in the vanilla frosting division is Pillsbury's Creamy Supreme vanilla frosting. We know this brand knows a thing or two about baking, and it proves that point with this store-bought product.
In my professional opinion as a lover of all things sweet, Pillsbury is in the Goldilocks zone of frostings — it offers the perfect balance of sugary sweetness that doesn't get lost on a baked good, but it also isn't overpowering or sickeningly sweet. What I really loved is that the flavor profile has hints of marshmallow fluff, and that light and airy taste made me want to keep eating. The texture is also smooth, thick, and spreads well. This one checks all the boxes.
When it comes to vanilla frosting, I say choose Pillsbury. The brand nailed the recipe, the texture is on point, and it will be the perfect complement to an array of baked options. You'll still find an array of additives and 21 grams of sugar within 2 tablespoons of frosting, but the taste is worth the tradeoff. No notes — have at it!