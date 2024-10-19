10 Store-Bought Apple Ciders Ranked Worst To Best
As the days get shorter and the air turns crisp, we start craving comfort foods and beverages that will warm us up from the inside out and get us in a festive mood for the upcoming holiday season. Among the beverages that scream autumn is apple cider. Though visiting a local orchard is always good fun, if you are hoping to make your own mulled cider recipe, fry up some cider-infused doughnuts, or bake a cider-inspired apple pie, you might want to visit your local supermarket and pick up a container of store-bought apple cider to fulfill your baking and drinking needs.
I scoured the shelves of several local grocery stores and warehouse retailers to find a wide cross-section of cider offerings. The options were quite varied, from mainstream brands to more niche sparkling types. I sipped and sniffed my way through every one of these to determine which of these ciders ranked from worst to best. For the precise criteria I used to determine this ranking, read through to the end of this roundup. In the interim, here are the apple cider varieties you may want to make a part of your family holiday traditions and the ones you should probably leave on the store shelf.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
10. Louisburg Cider Mill Sparkling Apple Cider
Since 1977, the Louisburg Cider Mill has been producing quality apple cider from its family farm in Kansas. Its sparkling apple cider is intended to be a bubbly spin on the original classic variety produced at the mill. I eagerly busted open this bottle, expecting something light and refreshing. Unfortunately, when I realized the bubbles had completely dissipated from the liquid, my hopes and dreams were dashed.
It was clear from the aroma to the flavor of this sparkling cider that it had turned, meaning it was spoiled. Not only did it lack any fizziness, but it also had a taste that was verging on astringent, like vinegar, something you might expect to experience with a wine that has been stored improperly or that is past its prime. This meant that I couldn't drink more than a sip to test this beverage, which is why it landed on the bottom of this ranking. I suspect the cider straight from the farm would be delightful, but this particular bottle was undrinkable.
9. Alpine Spiced Apple Cider
Alpine Spiced Apple Cider has been a fixture in homes for over 25 years. This cider comes in individual packets, similar to hot cocoa mix, that can be served hot or cold. It can also be incorporated into recipes, making it quite versatile and convenient. That said, when compared with other ciders, especially those that are cold-pressed and made from fresh apples, this mix was underwhelming at best.
Its aroma began relatively pleasant, having a hint of spice and more of a cooked apple nose. Where it lacked was in taste. It was quite sweet and had a synthetic aftertaste to it. I will say that it is handy to have these packets on hand if you really want cider when it is out of season or do not want to deal with something that is highly perishable, like the unpasteurized apple cider sold at a roadside stand or local orchard. Additionally, because Alpine Spiced Apple Cider comes in powdered format in packets, it is decidedly easy to add to the dry ingredients of any recipe, like a homemade banana bread or a batch of classic pancakes.
8. Musselman's Fresh Pressed Cider
Musselman's has been producing applesauce, juice, and butter since 1907. Its Fresh Pressed Apple Cider promises farmer's market fresh taste that has been pasteurized for safety. Unfortunately, it doesn't quite deliver on this promise. At best, this cider tastes like watered down apple juice — quality apple juice, but not what I would classify as fresh pressed cider.
The aroma smelled more like stewed apples or applesauce than fresh fruit. As I noted, it tasted more like apple juice than cider, though it was more like unfiltered apple juice, not the really clear stuff you often see sold in plastic bottles, so that gave it a little more body than the plain version. What I did appreciate was that this cider wasn't overly sweet, which is often a problem with cider. There is no added sugar, making it a good option for those wanting something less syrupy.
Because Musselman's Fresh Pressed Apple Cider is not sold refrigerated, you could easily stock up on it during the holiday season and have it around in the pantry all year round for use in recipes or a spiked cider craving. When dressed up with spices and a hint of apple brandy, this would be a delightful way to celebrate an impromptu get-together.
7. Nature's Nectar Apple Cider
Landing next on this ranking is the Nature's Nectar brand of apple cider, which is available in flat and sparkling varieties from Aldi. I ended up sampling both for the sake of comparison. Again, I was less than blown away by this brand, particularly when it came to the sparkling cider, which lacked much by way of bubbles and was grossly lacking in apple flavor.
The flat cider, sold in gallon plastic containers in the refrigerator case of the store's produce section, was a modicum better, though still not something to write home about. Like the Musselman's cider, the aroma of this one was more akin to applesauce or cooked apples, rather than freshly pressed ones. The flavor, though a hint more robust and intense, was still more like watered down, unfiltered apple juice than cider. That said, it was slightly sweeter so it did taste more fruity, though that couldn't make up for the lack of complexity in flavor. Again, this cider would be perfectly serviceable for recipes where the taste could be bolstered with spices, but as is, it was lackluster.
6. Hy-Vee Apple Cider
As store-brand ciders go, the Hy-Vee variety was acceptable, but not great. This cider is sold in gallon jugs in the refrigerator section of the store, near the other juices and dairy products, though according to the Hy-Vee website, there is also a shelf-stable variety sold at some stores. This Hy-Vee apple cider was a step above the previous two in terms of having more body and intensity of flavor, but not by much.
Yet again, I was struck by the lack of fresh fruit in the aroma, with the nose of this cider being more like that of homemade applesauce or compote. The taste, again, was reminiscent of unfiltered apple juice, though the flavor was far less diluted. Its sweetness was well-measured, not overly sugary, yet just enough to enhance the natural fruit flavor. If I were searching for something relatively inexpensive that would be readily available to those living in the Midwest, this would be a decent option, especially if you plan to heat the cider before drinking it.
5. Pressed Juicery Spiced Apple Cider
If you want the flavor of spiced cider without the added step of adding the seasonings yourself, this limited-edition fall offering from Pressed Juicery might just be your cup of tea. The cider is seasoned with a spritz of lemon juice and ample cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. It can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on your preference.
While I'm a spice fiend, this beverage may have challenged even my spice-loving taste buds. The cider itself was a rich, chestnut hue and quite viscous, which gave it a more freshly pressed vibe. The aroma was redolent of ground cinnamon, with the apples taking a bit of a backseat. The taste, while pleasantly sweet, was dominated by the spices, especially the cinnamon. What apple flavor was present was more of that applesauce taste, rather than that of fresh apples. Though I enjoyed this cider, I would suggest that the incorporation of spices was slightly heavy-handed, muting the natural flavor of the fruit.
4. Martinelli's Apple Cider
If I were a betting person, I would have anticipated that the Martinelli's brand would have placed higher on this ranking of ciders. I would have been wrong. I had the chance to sample two offerings from Martinelli's, the original flavor and the organic, unfiltered, honeycrisp variety. If I am honest, it was a good thing they sent me both to try, as the latter definitely improved the ranking of this brand.
The Martinelli's original cider was as vanilla and basic as you can get. Though it did have more of a fresh apple aroma and flavor profile than all the previous ciders on this ranking, it was lacking in nuance, having a rather bland taste. On the other hand, the Martinelli's organic, unfiltered, honeycrisp variety was quite good. It had a rich, viscous texture that gave it a really luxurious mouthfeel. While its aroma was not particularly potent, its flavor was more pronounced. It definitely tasted like freshly pressed apples and had the perfect balance of sweetness. That said, even this variety lacked a bit of complexity, landing the brand as a whole in fourth place.
3. Red Jacket Orchards Original Cider
Located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York State, Red Jacket Orchards has been making quality juices since 1958. Its apple ciders are cold-pressed, unfiltered, and made from apples sourced from within 250 miles of the juicery. I had a chance to sample the original, spiced, and honeycrisp varieties, each of which had distinct flavor profiles, but all were dynamite.
Though the aroma of each cider varied, they all captured the scent of freshly harvested apples, a win in my book. The spiced variety did have notable mulling spice notes, but these were well-balanced and not in competition with the fruit. All of these ciders had a rich, slightly cloudy texture that gave them a satiating mouthfeel.
Though I had a slight preference for the honeycrisp variety, I found them all to be well-tempered in sweetness and to have a robust, fresh fruit flavor. Unlike the other spiced offering I sampled, this one had just the right amount of spice to showcase the fruit without masking it. Overall, I loved these ciders. The only reason they didn't rank higher was because the top two varieties were quite unique and sophisticated.
2. Riveridge Cider Co. 100% Apple Cider
Located in Michigan, the Riveridge Cider Co. specializes in fresh pressed pure apple cider. The company uses a press intended for wine grapes to produce its regular and seasonal cider offerings, giving the cider a level of complexity that made it a standout in both flavor and overall quality. I found this cider at a number of different retailers, including in gallon jugs at Costco. I only sampled the 100% apple cider, though its salted caramel, pumpkin spice, and honeycrisp blend varieties look intriguing.
This cider had a very dark, amber-brown hue and a rich, yet smooth texture, befitting of something you might expect from a fine wine. The aroma of fresh apple was intense as you sniffed this cider, heralding a flavor that was equally as crisp. While this cider was naturally sweet, it wasn't overwhelming. The flavor was über mellow, comforting, well-rounded, and sophisticated. This is the cider for foodies who are craving something that is simple, yet elegant, which is why it landed in second place on this ranking.
1. Pepin Heights Apple Cider
Topping this ranking of apple ciders is the Pepin Heights variety produced by Ferguson's Orchards in Lake City, Minnesota. Though this cider landed on top, it really was a close call between first and second place. The only reason this cider edged out the one from Riveridge Cider Co. was that there was a complexity to this one that was incredibly desirable and sophisticated. It spoke to my inner chef in ways the others did not.
The aroma was like walking through an apple orchard: bright, crisp, and fresh. The texture was viscous, but smooth. In terms of flavor, this cider was sweet but not syrupy. It had a high level of acidity, which was welcome, and a notable element of tannins, giving it an almost spicy quality. There was almost a hint of an underlying fermented flavor, but not in a "this might be spoiled" way. It was simply multi-faceted and layered, the way a fine wine can become over time. Of the ciders I sampled, this is one I'd gladly drink as is, sans any doctoring up.
How we chose the best store-bought apple cider
While some of the ciders sampled for this ranking were provided by the brands, a majority were purchased at local retailers. I refrigerated all but the Alpine Spiced Apple Cider, which I sampled hot, according to the instructions on the box. In cases where there was more than one flavor, I based my ranking on the aggregate of all of them, factoring in the best and worst qualities and landing somewhere in the middle. Key characteristics I considered were aroma, texture, flavor, and overall quality.
With that in mind, there was one cider that I had purchased to include in this ranking that did not end up getting included, the Belle Harvest Apple Cider. When I went to taste this cider, I noticed the seal was compromised and the container was leaking. When I opened the bottle, there was a notable effervescence to the liquid, indicating that perhaps the cider had been compromised. Since cold–pressed juices are notoriously perishable, I didn't feel safe taking even a sip of this cider, worried I might get sick from botulism or some other foodborne pathogen. This was a shame since this Michigan-based orchard appeared to have great quality cider. It was a cautionary tale about freshly pressed juice and cider that was worth noting, however, so I decided to mention it here.