12 Reasons To Think Twice Before Buying Food At The Dollar Store

Dollar stores are a popular pit stop for shoppers looking for bargains on food and other household goods, and many families rely on the variety of discount products they can offer. These retailers aren't always the liquidation outlets we once thought. Today, the companies buy much of their inventory from major manufacturers like Coca-Cola and General Mills, but that shouldn't stop you from investigating a few reasons to skip their seemingly cost-saving offerings

Dollar General and Dollar Tree are the largest retailers of their kind in the U.S. These bargain-hunter paradises are expanding like wildfire and are set to open more than 1,300 new locations by September 2024. With more than 35,000 dollar stores nationwide already, it's clear this business model is thriving, especially during this era of elevated inflation. But are these grocery items safe and nutritious, or are there some foods you should avoid altogether? If you're a big-picture kind of consumer, we curated a dozen reasons to think twice before buying food at the dollar store.