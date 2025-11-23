Whether you've made a big Thanksgiving meal or just treated your family to a large, homemade meal for no particular reason, sometimes you end up with more food than your gathering can eat. You already know to avoid the most common Thanksgiving leftover mistakes by putting away things right away and storing them correctly. Plus, you already have plans to use your leftover stuffing the next day, whether as a filler in stuffed mushrooms or as a savory pie topper. But what about your leftover biscuits?

Many people simply throw their leftover biscuits away because they tend to get a little dry as they sit in the refrigerator. But there's no need to waste! Whether you've made your biscuits from scratch, a can, or a box, there are plenty of simple ways to make good use of them so you don't have to throw them out. Although the options for what you can do with excess biscuits are nearly infinite, today we'll discuss some of the simplest, most delicious options. From fruit-soaked desserts to hearty breakfast dishes, here are 10 simple ways to use leftover biscuits.