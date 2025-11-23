10 Simple Ways To Use Leftover Biscuits
Whether you've made a big Thanksgiving meal or just treated your family to a large, homemade meal for no particular reason, sometimes you end up with more food than your gathering can eat. You already know to avoid the most common Thanksgiving leftover mistakes by putting away things right away and storing them correctly. Plus, you already have plans to use your leftover stuffing the next day, whether as a filler in stuffed mushrooms or as a savory pie topper. But what about your leftover biscuits?
Many people simply throw their leftover biscuits away because they tend to get a little dry as they sit in the refrigerator. But there's no need to waste! Whether you've made your biscuits from scratch, a can, or a box, there are plenty of simple ways to make good use of them so you don't have to throw them out. Although the options for what you can do with excess biscuits are nearly infinite, today we'll discuss some of the simplest, most delicious options. From fruit-soaked desserts to hearty breakfast dishes, here are 10 simple ways to use leftover biscuits.
Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits and gravy are a popular breakfast food in the American South, but if you haven't already been privileged with the chance of trying them yourself, now is the perfect time. Since you already have your biscuits made, you can easily whip up this warm, hearty meal in just a handful of minutes.
Start by crafting a classic one-skillet sausage gravy using your favorite breakfast sausage, flour, milk, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. While this cooks, reheat your biscuits on low in the oven after sprinkling them with a quick spritz of water. Alternatively, toast them in a toaster oven — this will create a more crispy option that holds the gravy well without getting soggy.
Serve your biscuits and gravy alone if you're looking for a quick fix for your morning hunger. Or, create a big traditional Southern breakfast with fried eggs, sliced tomato, and your choice of breakfast meat.
Bread Pudding
If you're a fan of bread pudding, those leftover biscuits offer a shortcut to delicious results. Simply switch out the bread in any bread pudding recipe with your leftover biscuits, combine with mix-ins, and make according to your chosen recipe. One Reddit user describes just how simple this process can be: "Just tear or cut them into pieces, make your egg mixture, spices, and some raisins I bet would be good."
You can take this one step further by using one (or more) of the delicious ways to upgrade bread pudding. For example, you could add just a dash of bourbon for a smokier, more complex taste profile, or include a bit of citrus zest to balance and intensify your flavors. You might also choose to include various mix-ins, like nuts, dried fruit, fresh fruit, rolled oats, chocolate chips, or shredded coconut. Serve your bread pudding as an after-supper dessert, or as a sweet and indulgent breakfast option.
Stuffing
If you have a hankering for stuffing but don't have any leftovers, your biscuits can be transformed to fix that craving. Simply tear or cut the leftover biscuits into cubes and make according to your favorite stuffing recipe. One TikTok recipe video shows you how to re-bake the biscuits before incorporating. While this is an optional step, it's a great idea if you prefer crispier stuffing.
Another excellent idea is to make classic stuffing but substitute the bread cubes for biscuit cubes. In addition to the starring bread, you'll also need butter, celery, onion, thyme, poultry seasoning, seasoned salt, black pepper, and chicken broth. Preheat your oven to 375 F, then cook the celery and onion in melted butter over medium heat. Stir in all your seasonings, and place the biscuit pieces into a large bowl. Toss everything together, dump it into a baking dish, and let it cook for a little more than half an hour until it reaches your desired toastiness.
Croutons
Making croutons is an easy way to make use of any leftover biscuits you have on hand. And if they're a little stale or dried out? That's even better, because stale bread makes for the best croutons. For a little extra flavor, consider making these Parmesan croutons, which will add a tangy bite of cheese to any meals you serve them with. Simply cut the leftover biscuits into bite-sized square chunks and toss in an oil mixture before sprinkling with your desired seasonings (including Parmesan cheese). Lay out flat on a baking sheet and cook at 350 F until crispy and golden brown.
Croutons are perfect for adding texture to salads, but that's far from the only way to use them. They're also great in soups, especially smooth ones like butternut squash soup or homemade tomato soup. You should also try using your leftover biscuit croutons to add textural interest and a bite of starchy flavor to the tops of chili, stews, and casseroles.
Breakfast sandwiches
Making freezer-friendly breakfast sandwiches is an excellent idea for using up leftover biscuits! The best part about this is that you don't just use up leftovers, you also prepare quick, warm breakfasts that can be eaten on future busy days when you're in a rush. It's best to prepare these soon after you've made the biscuits for food safety reasons.
To make these sandwiches, cut each leftover biscuit in half. Then, top with scrambled egg patties and your favorite breakfast meat — bacon and sausage are traditional choices, but you could also use thin-sliced country ham or pork roll, if you wanted. Add a piece of cheese and wrap each sandwich in freezer-safe plastic wrap before placing them into a plastic bag to help prevent freezer burn. When you're ready to eat one of your breakfast sandwiches, pull it out of the freezer and remove the plastic wrap. Cover with a paper towel and reheat for a minute or two on a microwave-safe dish.
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
If your biscuits are leftover from a big holiday meal (like Thanksgiving or Christmas), chances are the weather is chilly. And, there's nothing that hits the spot on a cold day like a warm, hearty stew. To this effect, you can repurpose your leftover biscuits to make a chicken pot pie casserole for supper the following night.
Start by making a hearty country chicken stew with your favorite vegetables, like potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, celery, onions, or green beans. Although our favorite recipe calls for baby red potatoes and carrots, you can add whatever you like best. If you have leftover turkey, you could even repurpose this recipe further by using leftover shredded turkey in place of the chicken. Then, top with your leftover biscuits and bake in the oven until everything is hot.
If your biscuits are a little dried out from their stay in the refrigerator, you can rehydrate them before baking. Either generously coat the tops of the biscuits with butter, or spray with a bit of water after topping your stew. When the dish is almost done, you can top it with cheese, if desired.
Strawberry Shortcake
Why not turn those leftover biscuits into a sweet, fruity strawberry shortcake that brings the best flavors of summer to your winter table? One user on Houzz says, "Biscuits are always my preference for strawberry shortcakes. So, if the biscuits are a bit old, I do heat for ten seconds in the microwave with a damp towel to take off the 'dry' and then use plenty of sugar for the strawberries to make lots of juice. Yum."
This strawberry shortcake recipe is a simple, delicious option that's made even quicker by allowing you to skip making the biscuits. Instead, start by combining your diced strawberries with sugar and balsamic vinegar before allowing the mixture to sit. While it rests, the sugar will help draw the juice from the berries. Whip up some cream and then assemble your miniature strawberry shortcakes by cutting each in half and topping with the strawberry mixture, ensuring you get a bit of the juice. Add whipped cream and close the biscuit. If you're feeling really fancy, you can drizzle the tops with a bit of dark chocolate.
Biscuits with chocolate gravy
If you've never had biscuits with chocolate gravy, it's highly recommended that you try this classic Southern comfort food that needs to make a comeback. Leftover biscuits present the perfect opportunity to have a sweet breakfast or a simple yet delicious dessert after supper. Best of all, the chocolate sauce will help bring some moisture back into day-old biscuits.
It's important to note that chocolate gravy is not the same thing as chocolate sauce — so you can't just grab the stuff you would drizzle over your ice cream for your biscuits. Although the two are similar, they're not identical. Chocolate gravy includes the additions of flour and butter, which aren't present in most sauce recipes. This creates a thicker, richer final product that may just become your new favorite sweet treat.
If you wanted, you could upgrade your simple biscuits with a chocolate gravy dish. The easiest way to do this is to add a swirl of whipped cream atop the biscuits, which will create a nice layered flavor profile. With only a little more effort, you could also choose to include a bit of fruit or even a sprinkling of crushed nuts.
Breakfast Casserole
Use your leftover biscuits the following morning for a quick, simple, and delicious breakfast casserole. If you're up to it, you can make your morning even easier by prepping the casserole the night before and storing it, covered, in the refrigerator overnight. But, even if you don't prepare it ahead of time, making the breakfast casserole should take only about 10 to 15 minutes outside of baking time.
The best part about breakfast casseroles is how customizable and versatile they are. Start by layering the bottom of your casserole dish with your leftover biscuits. If you'd like to, you can break the biscuits apart to create more bite-sized pieces. Then, sprinkle the top with your favorite breakfast mix-ins. You can use whatever you have on hand, but a few excellent mix-in options include ground sausage, crumbled bacon, diced ham, tomato, onion, bell peppers, and spinach. Scramble a few eggs in a bowl and then pour them over everything else. Bake until the egg is solid. You can top with cheese, if desired, or even add a few handfuls of your favorite shredded cheese into the scrambled egg mixture.
Fruit Trifle
If you're not already familiar with it, trifle is a classic British dessert that typically involves layers of cake, fruit, syrup, cream, and custard. It can be created in a single large dish or in many smaller dishes. Using glass dishes is often preferred because it allows you to view all the beautiful layers of this delicious, visually appealing dessert. To save time and best utilize what you have on hand, replace the cake in any fruit trifle recipe with your leftover biscuits.
There are many excellent trifle recipes, like this Last Minute Trifle, but the dish's versatility is one of its best characteristics. You can use whatever fruit you have on hand. Start by soaking the leftover biscuit pieces in fruit juice or a sweet fruit syrup. Then, layer this along the bottom of your chosen dish, followed by layers of custard, fruit, and whipped cream. Repeat until the dish is full. You can switch out the custard for pudding, if desired or needed. Although you can use almost any fruit, berries do really well in fruit trifle.