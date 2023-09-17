Biscuits And Gravy: 6 Things You Might Not Know About The Southern Staple

When we think of Southern-style biscuits, we think: soft, warm, fluffy, and melt-in-your-mouth. But, the first biscuits weren't flaky and fluffy like we know them to be today. Before they reached their peak form, biscuits were brittle, dry, and tough — much more like crackers than anything else.

A big difference between the bread of the past and that of the present comes down to ingredients. Originally, they were unleavened, meaning they didn't contain any yeast or baking powder, which is essential for creating the light and airy texture of modern biscuits. Instead, these early biscuits were typically crafted from a blend of flour, water, and occasionally salt. They were prepared by folding and beating the dough, and became known as "beaten biscuits."

Moreover, milk — which can help keep bready bakes soft — was not a common ingredient to have back in the day. When the Revolutionary War began, milk was rationed. The soldiers of the Continental Army received just a pint of milk daily, and because it spoiled quickly, it was often used for drinking. So, water without yeast was used. Finally, around the late 1800s, a machine was invented that helped with leavening the "beaten biscuits." Then baking soda and powder came around, which allowed for the evolution of the leavened biscuit, and resembled the ones we know today.