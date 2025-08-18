Classic Southern Comfort Foods That Need To Make A Comeback

The American South has always prided itself on its distinctive culture and history. But many of its homegrown dishes -– treats such as fried chicken, cornbread, and giant layer cakes –- have become so popular outside the region that we've grown to embrace them as prototypical all-American foods. A closer look, however, reveals why the distinctive dishes of the South could have only been born there. Cornbread and other corn-based dishes were gifts from the region's Native Americans, who introduced European settlers to the local grain. Common Southern preparations such as stewed collards or okra were the contributions of enslaved Africans, who brought these vegetables with them during their passage. And the South's rich baking tradition comes from its European settlers.

But the food of the South is more than just fried chicken and collards. The region has a rich inventory of rib-sticking traditional comfort foods little known outside the region and not frequently seen in restaurants, even in the South. Rather, these are home-cooking favorites made with inexpensive everyday ingredients, making them great choices for frugal families. But don't sleep on these –- humble as they are, these old favorites offer comfort in spades, and if you're new to them, they'll make fun and novel additions to your weekday meal rotation.