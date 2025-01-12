What's The Difference Between Chocolate Gravy And Sauce?

As chocolate lovers very well know, there are countless dishes that can be made even better with the inclusion of chocolate. Because of this, you may like to add chocolate sauce to things like a bowl of ice cream or a slice of pound cake. But did you know that there is also something known as chocolate gravy?

There are plenty of regional gravy styles across the U.S. that you may not know about — and chocolate gravy is one of them. However, you may be wondering: Is chocolate gravy just a different name for chocolate sauce? The two sauces certainly look quite similar and it seems like they would have similar tastes, as well — chocolate is chocolate, right? Well, the similarities are definitely undeniable, and it may be easy to mistake one for the other. But chocolate sauce and chocolate gravy are distinct from one another in a few key ways.