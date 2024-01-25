14 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is arguably one of the simplest and most satisfying desserts out there. A straightforward combination of bread and custard, baked in the oven until plump and caramelized, bread pudding has been around in some form since the 11th century when the bread was typically combined with water, sugar, and spices. Custard began to be incorporated later, and the delicacy was then shipped from England to the United States, where it still thrives today.

One of the biggest selling points for making bread pudding is how easy it is to throw together — with a few easy-to-find ingredients, you can have a delicious dessert in no time. That hasn't stopped people from getting creative, though. As it has such an uncomplicated base, bread pudding can be jazzed up in almost countless different ways, from using different types of bread to give its flavor an extra boost, to including certain ingredients to provide it with new textures and tastes. Bread pudding doesn't have to be made in the oven, either, with alternate cooking styles helping to speed things up. We've gathered all the upgrades you need right here. ‌