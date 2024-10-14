10 Mistakes People Make With Thanksgiving Leftovers

Let's be honest, while food plays a central role in the Thanksgiving festivities, many of us look forward to that first leftover turkey sandwich more than the main meal itself. Repurposing leftovers for several meals is part of the reward of laboring over the initial meal. But, in order to do this safely and deliciously, there are a number of things to keep in mind.

In my nearly two decades as a professional chef, I have prepared countless Thanksgiving day meals. I am always extremely cautious and judicious about how and what I save from the meal. I keep in mind what I learned from the mandatory Food Safety Certification courses I had to take to operate as a food service establishment, and always factor in the creative ways I might be able to use said leftovers.

Sometimes I find it more instructive to educate people about a topic by pointing out the mistakes you can make when executing a task, like handling leftovers. Using these pitfalls as a means of illustrating how to do it better is a great way of committing them to memory so you don't have to think about it on the big day. From storage to reheating to using leftovers, I have all the details you need to keep yourself and your family safe and well-fed for days after the Thanksgiving meal.