10 Tips For Making The Perfect Butternut Squash Soup, According To An Expert

Butternut squash is a versatile seasonal favorite vegetable that can be used in numerous recipes this fall, from simple roasted squash to butternut squash lasagna. But, among all the recipes you could use it in, butternut squash soup is a classic mainstay that graces many supper tables throughout the season. While this dish is so beloved for its simplicity, there are a few things you should know if you want to get your soup just right.

During my more than 15 years spent in the food industry, I crafted many soups, and butternut squash soup was a popular menu item during the fall. When creating menus, I looked for ways to upgrade my own recipe to make it truly special — and by doing so, I discovered a few fantastic tips for making the perfect butternut squash soup. I continued to implement and refine these tips during more than 20 years of making soups at home for my family. Today, I get to share that expert advice with you.

Are you ready to create a warming, mouthwatering pot of butternut squash for your friends or family? Making use of one or more of the tips below guarantees that everyone who has a bowl will fall in love with it.