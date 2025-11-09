10 Ways To Use Leftover Thanksgiving Stuffing

We don't know about you, but we love Thanksgiving stuffing. Like, seriously love it. It's buttery, it's crunchy, it's herby, it's simultaneously fresh and rich, and it's totally moreish. Oh, and if you're using sausage in it? We're sold. We love it so much that it's hard to pick which Thanksgiving stuffing recipe to cook sometimes, and even harder to see any of it go to waste. That's why it's an annual tragedy when you have to throw out the rest of the stuffing, knowing that the Thanksgiving magic has disappeared and no one will want to think about it until the following year.

Listen, guys: There's another way. Thanksgiving stuffing may seem like a dish that's not versatile in any way whatsoever, but the truth is that it's surprisingly easy to repurpose into different dishes. You can use stuffing in countless ways in leftovers, both as a base ingredient and as an exciting addition, to create brand new dishes that combine Thanksgiving flavors with something a little unusual. From meatloaf to muffins, pies to pizza, there are loads of avenues for this classic side dish that'll allow you to avoid throwing it out and to extend that Thanksgiving joy for another few days.