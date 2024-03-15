Why Stale Bread Makes For The Best Homemade Croutons

In addition to being quick and easy to make, making your own croutons will save you money, both by reducing waste and by eliminating the need to buy prepackaged goods. You can use any type of bread, cut or tear them into strips, cubes, or discs, and season them to your liking. It's the perfect opportunity to get creative with flavors. The bread you start with will influence the end flavor, too. For example, a loaf of rye bread or sourdough will offer a distinct taste profile, while making croutons from leftover hamburger or hotdog buns gives you a blank slate to work with.

You can toss in herbs, spices, or cheeses. Caesar, seasoned, and parmesan croutons are all popular choices. If you don't have a use for them right away, you can store them in an airtight container for a few days or even pop them into the freezer for as long as six weeks. However, if you do want to use them up immediately, look past the soup and salad. Top your casserole, process them into bread crumbs, or simply enjoy them as a snack. Of course, you have other options for your stale bread. For example, you could serve up some French toast or make bread pudding with your leftover brioche. In fact, we've put together a list of 13 Unique Ways To Use Day-Old Bread. Enjoy!