The Perils That Ended Texas Roadhouse's Decades-Old Peanut Tradition

Walk into a Texas Roadhouse and you'll likely still see that familiar bag of roasted peanuts waiting at the table, because, no, Texas Roadhouse did not get rid of its iconic peanuts — but the tradition isn't quite what it used to be. For decades, the brand leaned on those in-shell peanuts as a calling card, part appetizer, part atmosphere, and part spectacle as customers crunched shells underfoot. It was one of those quirks you couldn't imagine disappearing — the kind of thing you'd tell a friend about if they were eating at Texas Roadhouse for the very first time.

But that floor-scattering ritual wasn't just messy fun. It carried its share of headaches — the constant cleanup, the hazard of slips and falls, and the growing concern over peanut allergies. By the time the pandemic hit, the signature snack that once defined the roadhouse vibe was suddenly tangled up in bigger questions about safety and liability.

That doesn't mean peanuts have vanished; they're still on the menu, but the way they're served has shifted. Some locations keep the buckets flowing, while others stick to sealed bags or offer them only by request. The Western-style welcome may still be there, but the carefree crunch that once set the tone for dinner has become a much trickier tradition to manage.