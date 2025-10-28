What To Know About Texas Roadhouse's Birthday Ritual

When you go out to celebrate your or someone else's birthday, numerous restaurants could help you make the occasion special. However, it might be difficult to find a place that turns birthdays into an event better than Texas Roadhouse, and there can be quite a bit involved in the ritual depending on what your location offers.

Based on information gleaned from multiple social media posts, it looks like a server at a given location will at least announce the birthday person's name to the entire restaurant. All of the diners are also instructed to stop what they're doing and swallow what they're chewing to yell out "yeehaw" after the count of three. The birthday guest also gets to yell it out before or after the rest of the restaurant. At some Texas Roadhouses, a special saddle is brought to the person's table. Whether a child or an adult being is being celebrated, they get to sit on the saddle during the announcement and "yeehaw" shouts. The birthday guest can also whip one of the napkins in circles above their head like a cowboy.

At this point you may wonder if the celebration comes with a serenade. Chain restaurants weren't legally allowed to sing "Happy Birthday" to customers until it was placed in the public domain in 2016 by a court ruling. Only some Texas Roadhouse locations sing the song or do a birthday chant. If you're really lucky, though, you'll also get a line dance out of the Roadies.