The Story Behind Those Murals At Texas Roadhouse

A bright red neon glow and gently waving flags beckon you into the lively steakhouse chain that is Texas Roadhouse. Inside, you'll be greeted with a rustic appearance of wood paneling and corrugated metal that call to mind a downhome dive somewhere out west — perhaps, if you will, a roadhouse in Texas. But if you look beyond this overtly bucolic ornamentation and tear your eyes briefly away from the iconic Texas Roadhouse peanuts and cinnamon butter and rolls on your table, you might catch sight of another striking decoration. Breaking up the uniformity of the walls are vibrant, detailed, and often unusual murals.

Now, if you're a Texas Roadhouse connoisseur and have found yourself in the expansive booths of more than one of these steakhouse establishments, you may have already noticed that the murals are pretty distinct. But it goes beyond mere distinction — even if you traveled to each of the chain's 620 locations, you won't find two murals alike. Each work of art is specially crafted for the restaurant it calls home, fashioned to reflect the surrounding community, and each brings its own whimsical flair to the steakhouse experience that's wholly unique. Well, nearly.