The 10 Biggest Food Price Increases We've Seen So Far

It's no secret that money doesn't go as far in grocery stores as it once did. USA Today reported in 2022 that by August, groceries had seen a 13.5% price increase from the previous year, the largest price hike since 1979. Sadly, there's no single reason why prices are as high as they are. Increased prices can be traced to the continued pandemic-related disruption of the supply chain, growing energy costs, and issues relating to the Ukraine war and climate change. These are, however, only a few of the factors. Forbes also cites the growing cost of the major labor shortages and changes that are sweeping the country at the moment.

Still, there are a few silver linings to the current economic situation. Food costs are likely to remain historically high, but experts predict they won't rise as rapidly as in 2022. Produce Business has one major tip when navigating these unsure waters: Keep an eye on prices, and know what the current averages are for major goods. That way, you'll know when you've stumbled upon a good deal, or a price much too high given today's standards.