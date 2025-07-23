14 Texas Roadhouse Ordering Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

If you frequent Texas Roadhouse as part of your standard dining-out rotation, you're far from the only one. After all, the steakhouse just replaced Olive Garden as America's top casual restaurant chain. But, if you're like most people, you may not be making the most out of your visits unless you're using my personal favorite ordering hacks to expand your offerings, save money, and enhance your dining experience.

There's a lot to love about Texas Roadhouse, both culturally and food-wise. The founder has a lifelong friendship with the legendary country singer Willie Nelson and dedicates a corner of every restaurant to his dear friend. There are unique murals at every Texas Roadhouse location depicting fantastic scenes. Then, there's the food — steaks, burgers, cocktails, mouthwatering appetizers, and beyond. This steakhouse has it all. Visiting a location is an experience I personally believe everyone should have at least once, if not many times.

Whether you've been frequenting Texas Roadhouse for years or are about to make your first visit, there are some ordering hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. Ready to discover what they are? Let's get into it.