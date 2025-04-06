Why This Legendary Country Singer Has Such A Strong Connection To Texas Roadhouse
Steak restaurant Texas Roadhouse has gained a lot of loyal customers since its inception in 1993, attracting patrons with an American-style menu made from scratch, unique decor, and let's not forget, mascot Andy Armadillo. From its humble beginnings in Indiana to its expansion across the country, Texas Roadhouse has a fascinating history intertwined with legendary country singer Willie Nelson. What many people might not know is that the strong connection between the two stems from Nelson's relationship with restaurant founder Kent Taylor.
In 1985, Nelson (known for his advocacy and philanthropy) and other musicians co-founded Farm Aid, an annual benefit concert that raises awareness and funds for American farmers. He happened to meet Taylor at one of these concerts, and a friendship began. During occasional poker games and other meetings, their relationship grew. In fact, Taylor was one of the few people Nelson invited to his famed poker tournaments. The pair bonded over their common values, with Taylor also wanting to help others through his own success — not to mention their mutual love for the Texas state mammal – the armadillo. With Texas Roadhouse embracing the state's culture and the heritage of country music, it's only fitting that Nelson have a part in the restaurant, and he officially became a partner in 2002.
Willie's Corner and partial ownership of Texas Roadhouse location
The always-soft Texas Roadhouse rolls are one of the most iconic items served at the restaurant. The story behind those murals at Texas Roadhouse – which are unique to reflect the local communities — is also well-known. However, Willie's Corner may be even more famous. This dedicated area of photos and memorabilia in each restaurant pays homage to Willie Nelson's amazing career, his contributions to agriculture, and the strong relationship that he had with Kent Taylor (who passed away in 2021). The space may even feature a stuffed armadillo and Willie's iconic braids, which you may see employees and guests wearing as a reminder of the venue's laid-back atmosphere.
Alongside Willie's Corner and braids, the official partnership between Nelson and Texas Roadhouse resulted in the singer becoming a partial owner in one of the chain's locations in December 2004, at least for a while. An Instagram photo from September 2022 shows the print above the entrance stating "Willie Nelson — Owner" with Jason Smith listed as the managing partner. As of September 2024, though, a reviewer posted a photo to Google that only lists Smith as the owner and operator above the restaurant door. Steak and country lovers who still wish to visit the once-Nelson-owned venue can find it in Southpark Meadows in Austin, Texas.