Did Texas Roadhouse Really Get Rid Of Its Iconic Peanuts?
At Texas Roadhouse, the complimentary peanuts are an iconic part of the dining experience. These simple, unassuming snacks are a great time killer as patrons wait for their meals, and the practice of throwing the shells on the floor has become something of a tradition at the steakhouse chain.
That's why rumors circulating about Texas Roadhouse possibly discontinuing its signature peanuts have caused quite a stir among its fans. However, the truth behind these rumors remains unclear.
Although some locations have reportedly gotten rid of the free in-house peanuts, instead opting for to-go bags, it seems that others may continue to offer them. A self-professed Texas Roadhouse resource site addressed the frequently asked question directly in a post dated February 2024, assuring peanut lovers that the restaurant does, in fact, still serve peanuts to in-house diners. The site reports that Texas Roadhouse even issued a press release on the topic back in 2020, although a search of the corporate website reveals no such statement.
Since Texas Roadhouse restaurants are franchised operations, it's possible that the peanut practices vary from location to location. The overall consensus online is that the practice was phased out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that bags of peanuts are still available to go if you ask.
The humble origins of Texas Roadhouse's beloved peanuts
The tradition of serving peanuts at Texas Roadhouse traces back to the restaurant's founding in 1993. The concept originated from the founder, Kent Taylor, who aimed to create a casual and inviting atmosphere reminiscent of a Texas ranch. Peanuts were chosen as the complimentary snack to enhance the experience and provide guests with a sense of hospitality. Inspired by the relaxed ambiance of Southern roadhouses, where patrons could enjoy simple pleasures like cracking open peanuts while waiting for their meals, Texas Roadhouse adopted the practice as part of its unique charm. "[Taylor] originally thought about popcorn, believe it or not," Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse's senior director of public and government relations, told the National Peanut Board, but ultimately decided against it because of the strong smell. "So the idea of peanuts was born. And the idea of peanuts and bread was to immediately give folks, especially families with their kids, something to eat."
Over the years, the peanuts became synonymous with the restaurant's brand, symbolizing its commitment to providing a fun and enjoyable experience for all. The company spent $20 million on peanuts in 2022, Doster said, a fact that supports the "peanuts are still a thing at Texas Roadhouse" argument.
Peanuts are not without problems
Although a beloved snack at Texas Roadhouse, the peanuts have caused a bit of trouble over the years. In 2016, an Iowa man sued the restaurant chain after he slipped on peanut shells during a visit to the Cedar Falls location. In the filing, he accused Texas Roadhouse of negligence that contributed to his shattered knee. It's not clear how that lawsuit panned out, but it wasn't the first time the steakhouse was sued over its peanuts. A 2013 suit filed on behalf of a Texas woman seeking $1 million for her injuries from a peanut slip-and-fall was settled out of court with Texas Roadhouse neither admitting nor denying responsibility for her injury. The restaurant did pay up to the sum of $43,000 in 2008 to another Texas woman who suffered a knee injury-by-peanut.
The restaurant has also come under some pretty heavy criticism from the food allergy community for not being nut allergy-friendly. However, the counterargument is that those with peanut allergies should know to stay away from a restaurant where a signature item is peanuts.