Did Texas Roadhouse Really Get Rid Of Its Iconic Peanuts?

At Texas Roadhouse, the complimentary peanuts are an iconic part of the dining experience. These simple, unassuming snacks are a great time killer as patrons wait for their meals, and the practice of throwing the shells on the floor has become something of a tradition at the steakhouse chain.

That's why rumors circulating about Texas Roadhouse possibly discontinuing its signature peanuts have caused quite a stir among its fans. However, the truth behind these rumors remains unclear.

Although some locations have reportedly gotten rid of the free in-house peanuts, instead opting for to-go bags, it seems that others may continue to offer them. A self-professed Texas Roadhouse resource site addressed the frequently asked question directly in a post dated February 2024, assuring peanut lovers that the restaurant does, in fact, still serve peanuts to in-house diners. The site reports that Texas Roadhouse even issued a press release on the topic back in 2020, although a search of the corporate website reveals no such statement.

Since Texas Roadhouse restaurants are franchised operations, it's possible that the peanut practices vary from location to location. The overall consensus online is that the practice was phased out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that bags of peanuts are still available to go if you ask.