14 Fruit Trees You Should Plant This Fall In Your Backyard

When you're at the grocery store, choosing fruits that are at peak ripeness can be a little tricky. Even when you know the red flags to look for when buying fruit — like browning pineapple leaves — there's still a chance that you get a dud. One way to ensure that you always get ripe fruit in season is to grow it yourself. So, if you have space in your backyard, why not plant some fruit trees this fall?

From apples to lemons and cherries to figs, there are more than a dozen types of fruits that you may grow and harvest on your own property. Generally, these trees are well-suited for the early fall planting season, which ends around six weeks before the first hard frost in your area. The season's moderate temperatures and frequent rainfall benefit root growth and stabilization before winter's cold temperatures set in, and the roots can continue growing through winter for a strong spring start. You can further improve your trees' survival chances by adding a few inches of mulch around each base.

Keep in mind, though, that not all fruit trees flourish in certain USDA Plant Hardiness Zones, so check which zone you live in before ordering a sapling. You could also head to a local nursery for a selection of plants that grow well in your area. In either case, Daily Meal has curated a list of 14 fruit trees that are suited for fall planting, along with some care tips you should know for each.