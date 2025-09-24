10 Luxury Fall Grocery Items Worth The Splurge

You know fall is upon us when the air cools down, the leaves change, and pumpkin spice lattes are popping up on menus everywhere. There's so much more to autumn than pumpkin, though. Fall is a fantastic season for eating, thanks to the special ingredients that come around or peak during this time of year.

Not only do restaurants and coffee shops offer fall menu items, but there are fruits and vegetables that you can only find during the season. Some food lovers (this writer included) wait year-round for the arrival of persimmon season. There are also certain types of seafood that taste the best in the fall, when they're the most plump and flavorful. Our taste for cheese also changes with the weather.

Some of the specialty grocery items you find during the fall season are quite luxurious, from truffles to oysters, and if you want to splurge on these items, this is the time to do so. Gourmands around the country seek out certain foods during their peak season for a reason. If you want to know what they are all about, here are the ten luxury grocery items that are worth splurging on in the fall.